Golfzon Cloud Announces iOS Expansion of Smart Caddie at the 2026 PGA Show Orlando, FL - January 21, 2026

Smart Caddie will launch on iOS in 2026, bringing advanced golf technology to Apple users worldwide.

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Golfzon Cloud Co., Ltd. announced that Smart Caddie, one of the world's most advanced golf GPS and shot-tracking applications, will officially launch on iOS at the 2026 PGA Show (January 21–23). The release marks a major milestone as the platform approaches a decade since its debut in 2016.

Smart Caddie stands out by delivering features traditionally limited to dedicated golf devices—directly on standard smartwatches. While many apps offer only basic yardages, Smart Caddie provides a far more interactive, caddie-like experience.

A key differentiator is Smart Caddie's ability to deliver a true Smart View / Dynamic Hole View, enabling the course map to automatically move and zoom in real time based on the golfer's position. Previously, this level of responsive mapping was available mainly through specialized hardware. Smart Caddie eliminates that barrier, offering similar functionality through a simple app download with no additional equipment required.

Smart Caddie features include:

Auto Shot Tracking for seamless record keeping (coming soon on iOS)

Dynamic Hole & Course View that updates with player movement

Smart View Mode for quick, tailored distance insights

Touch Distance Guide for instant yardage anywhere on the map

Elevation & Green Undulation Data for slope-aware decisions

Auto Course/Hole Recognition via GPS

These capabilities allow golfers to enjoy a comprehensive GPS experience without purchasing extra hardware. The upcoming iOS release will expand Smart Caddie's reach to millions of new users, particularly in the U.S., where demand for advanced yet accessible golf technology continues to grow.

Golfzon Cloud remains committed to driving digital golf innovation and providing smarter, more intuitive tools to golfers worldwide.

