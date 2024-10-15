Goliath and 1E Join Forces to Revolutionize Clinician EHR Experience by combining IT Observability and DEX in New Industry-Only Health IT Solution

"IT Observability and DEX vendors are all attempting to solve the same issues around improving user experience, and for health IT, no one has had a complete solution until now." Post this

Strategic partnerships and integrated modules with the top EHR application vendors set this offering apart. For Oracle Health/Cerner health systems, IT professionals now have exclusive capability to visualize clinician experience with Millennium, all the way from the endpoint device through hosted Millennium. For health systems using Epic, unique integration with Epic System Pulse delivers comprehensive clinician experience metrics and endpoint monitoring for complete end-to-end visibility. Similarly, health systems using MEDITECH gain the only solution that seamlessly integrates Magic/Expanse data with clinician experience and endpoint monitoring, ensuring unmatched observability and troubleshooting capabilities. These industry-only integrations underscore a commitment to leading innovation in health IT observability and DEX.

"At 1E, we believe that automation and endpoint management are critical to ensuring that healthcare IT can meet the evolving demands of clinicians and patients alike," said Mark Banfield, CEO of 1E. "By partnering with Goliath, we're able to offer health systems the industry's only complete solution for end-to-end observability and proactive remediation, empowering IT teams to deliver seamless clinician experiences with less manual effort, faster remediation, and greater scalability. This partnership represents a significant step forward in improving clinician productivity and patient care."

Advanced AI and automation change the paradigm for health IT by proactively anticipating and resolving issues, ensuring uninterrupted access to patient data and significantly reducing mean time to remediation. Through rapid fault isolation and proactive remediation, issues are often automatically resolved within seconds, minimizing clinician downtime and reducing the need for manual intervention. These capabilities not only support scalable and efficient endpoint management but also maintain compliance with healthcare regulations by keeping all devices secure and up to date. By automating routine tasks and providing deep insights into endpoint performance, this offering enhances IT efficiency and enables clinicians to focus on patient care, ultimately improving overall productivity and reducing IT-related frustrations.

About Goliath Technologies

Goliath Technologies offers AI enhanced EUC Observability solutions for IT professionals managing end user experience across hybrid multi-cloud environments. Automation, AI, and embedded intelligence work in concert so IT Professionals can anticipate, troubleshoot, and document performance issues for permanent resolution, regardless of where IT workloads, applications, or users are located. Customers include Universal Health Services, CommonSpirit, Oracle Health, Children's National, Intermountain Health, University of Kansas Health System, NorthBay Healthcare, and others. Learn more about how we empower proactive IT at goliathtechnologies.com.

