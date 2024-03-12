Goliath Technologies Announces Observability Support for W365 Cloud PC

"With KIP, Goliath's AI persona, you get an extra Citrix expert in-house, always ready to help and assist you." Post this

"We continue to enable digital transformation by delivering observability data so that IT professionals can use contextual performance and end user experience metrics to proactively manage hybrid IT environments. Our products leverage AI and automation so that our customers will remark that our technology is like adding full-time employees to their staff who are dedicated to isolating and resolving end user experience issues," says Thomas Charlton, CEO at Goliath Technologies.

The latest version of Goliath Performance Monitor introduced an industry-first AI troubleshooting assistant known as KIP. The power of AI combined with embedded intelligence and automation now empowers IT generalists to draw from deep Citrix and Horizon knowledge and troubleshooting guidance earlier in the escalation path freeing up IT Admins and Architects to work on higher value strategic initiatives and ultimately take a proactive IT posture.

"This is an excellent use of AI and is game-changing in the end user experience troubleshooting space. With KIP, Goliath's AI persona, you get an extra Citrix expert in-house, always ready to help and assist you," states Chris Twiest, Citrix Technical Professional.

Goliath has expanded their partnerships with Microsoft, Citrix, and Google as they continue to provide market-leading monitoring and troubleshooting solutions for an increasingly hybrid IT environment. With significant investment from all parties, Goliath will continue to bring capabilities to the marketplace designed with an ease of use and price profile unmatched across the industry.

W365 Cloud PC monitoring is now available.

Goliath Technologies offers end-user experience monitoring and troubleshooting software, with embedded intelligence and automation, that enables IT pros to anticipate, troubleshoot, and document performance issues regardless of where workloads, applications, or users are located. By doing so, Goliath helps IT break out of reactive mode, and into proactive mode. Customers include Universal Health Services, Oracle Health, CommonSpirit, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Penn National Insurance, American Airlines, Tech Mahindra, Xerox, HCL, and others. Learn more about how we empower proactive IT at goliathtechnologies.com.

