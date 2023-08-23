Goliath Technologies is Revolutionizing Clinician End User Experience Troubleshooting with Industry Only Epic Integration

"Goliath is purpose-built for healthcare IT and stands as the industry standard." Tweet this

Goliath's Epic Module eliminates the blind spots between Health Information Technology (HIT) silos. By offering a comprehensive view of all IT elements that could impact clinician end user experience, Goliath empowers healthcare organizations to proactively address issues before they impact patient care.

"Goliath is purpose-built for healthcare IT and stands as the industry standard," says Thomas Charlton, CEO at Goliath Technologies. "Our technology provides the only way to objectively track end user clinician experience and compare the health systems' performance against industry best practices. This new empirical approach is far superior to the subjective methods currently employed today, such as surveys. Ultimately, this has proven to positively impact clinician experience in a material way."

CommonSpirit, Ascension, Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Children's Hospital Colorado, University of Mississippi Medical Center, Adena Health Cetner, Olmstead Medical Center, Hamilton Health Sciences, University of Kansas Healthcare, South Shore Health, along with many other healthcare organizations trust Goliath to improve the reliability, availability, and usability of Epic using Goliath's exclusive module.

About Goliath Technologies

Goliath Technologies offers end-user experience monitoring and troubleshooting software, with embedded intelligence and automation, that enables IT pros to anticipate, troubleshoot, and document performance issues regardless of where workloads, applications, or users are located. By doing so, Goliath helps IT break out of reactive mode, and into proactive mode. Customers include Universal Health Services, Intermountain Health, Commonspirit, Children's National, Ascension, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Penn National Insurance, American Airlines, Office Depot, Tech Mahindra, Pacific Life, Xerox, HCL, and others. Learn more about how we empower proactive IT at goliathtechnologies.com.

Media Contact

Keary Pence, Goliath Technologies, 8554654284, [email protected], www.goliathtechnologies.com

