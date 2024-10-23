Goliath Technologies, the Leader in Health IT Observability, Welcomes Industry Veteran, Bruce Eidsvik as Vice President of Worldwide Marketing

"Bruce's expertise and passion for building motivated teams aligns perfectly with Goliath Technologies' commitment to achieving success by a focus on team member development." Post this

With over 15 years of international experience across five countries—Canada, the United States, Singapore, France, and Switzerland—Bruce has cultivated a unique understanding of global markets and customer dynamics. His tenure in various roles, including Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Asia Pacific at Genesys, based in Singapore, highlights his ability to navigate complex commercial landscapes and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

"Bruce's expertise and passion for building motivated teams aligns perfectly with Goliath Technologies' commitment to achieving success by a focus on team member development," said Thomas Charlton, CEO at Goliath Technologies. "We are thrilled to have him onboard as we continue to elevate our marketing efforts and strengthen our position as the #1 EUC and health IT observability solution available."

Before his tenure in Singapore, Bruce led the strategic solutions group for the Genesys/Alcatel-Lucent business in Paris and was a co-founder of VoiceGenie Technologies in Toronto, where he managed the global sales force before the company was acquired by Genesys in 2006. His extensive background in sales management, marketing, and customer experience management further underscores his capability to lead Goliath Technologies to new heights.

When not driving marketing initiatives, Bruce enjoys the great outdoors, living amidst the stunning landscapes of the Canadian Rockies—a lifelong passion that reflects his adventurous spirit.

Goliath Technologies looks forward to leveraging Bruce's vast experience and innovative mindset to enhance its marketing strategies and further solidify its commitment to customer success.

About Goliath Technologies

Goliath Technologies offers AI enhanced EUC Observability solutions for IT professionals managing end user experience across hybrid multi-cloud environments. Automation, AI, and embedded intelligence work in concert so IT Professionals can anticipate, troubleshoot, and document performance issues for permanent resolution, regardless of where IT workloads, applications, or users are located. In Health IT we ensure that clinicians have seamless access to EHR applications so they can focus on the delivery of patient care. Customers include Universal Health Services, CommonSpirit, Oracle Health, Children's National, Intermountain Health, University of Kansas Health System, NorthBay Healthcare, and others. Learn more about how we empower proactive IT at goliathtechnologies.com.

Media Contact

Keary Pence, Goliath Technologies, 8554654284, [email protected]

SOURCE Goliath Technologies