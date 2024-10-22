GOLO Donates 100,000 Meals to Support Hurricane Helene Recovery Efforts in North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida

"Our hearts go out to the people impacted by this tragedy as they courageously begin the challenging journey of rebuilding their lives and neighborhoods," said Jennifer Brooks, President and Co-founder of GOLO. Post this

GOLO's food donation will come from the company's GOLO Foods line of nutritious meals and will be distributed to the following Feeding America network food bank partners:

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, Charlotte, NC (SHMETROLINA). The organization strives through education, advocacy, and partnerships to eliminate hunger by the solicitation and distribution of food. SHMETROLINA provides a regional distribution warehouse and branches that supply food and grocery items to charitable agencies that assist people in need.

(SHMETROLINA). The organization strives through education, advocacy, and partnerships to eliminate hunger by the solicitation and distribution of food. SHMETROLINA provides a regional distribution warehouse and branches that supply food and grocery items to charitable agencies that assist people in need. MANNA FoodBank of Asheville, NC . MANNA distributes food throughout Western North Carolina through a partner network of more than 200 agencies in 16 counties including the Qualla Boundary. The organization works through a network of partner agencies that distributes food directly to families in their community according to their individual programs.

. MANNA distributes food throughout through a partner network of more than 200 agencies in 16 counties including the Qualla Boundary. The organization works through a network of partner agencies that distributes food directly to families in their community according to their individual programs. Second Harvest of South Georgia . The leading hunger-relief organization in the region and the second largest food bank in the state, Second Harvest of South Georgia serves a nearly 12,000 square mile region made up of 26 counties.

. The leading hunger-relief organization in the region and the second largest food bank in the state, Second Harvest of serves a nearly 12,000 square mile region made up of 26 counties. America's Second Harvest of the Big Bend in Tallahassee, Florida . The organization provides healthy food for neighbors facing hunger and food insecurity throughout their 16-county service area. As the region's primary source for charitable food, their facility acts as a storage and distribution depot for over 150 smaller frontline agency partners, including emergency food pantries, homeless shelters, schools, churches and community centers.

"The outpouring of support from all corners of the country means MANNA and food banks affected by these dual disasters are getting back to work. We are grateful for the GOLO Foods donations, which help us provide immediate access to nutritious food to people in our community," said Micah Chrisman, Director of Marketing and Communications at MANNA FoodBank.

GOLO's donations reflect the company's steadfast commitment to supporting local communities and community-based organizations.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

About GOLO:

GOLO has provided health and wellness solutions since 2013 and has over 5 million customers. Headquartered in Newark, Delaware, GOLO has distribution centers in Wilmington, Delaware, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Dallas, Texas. For more information on GOLO, visit golo.com.

Media Contact

Marvin Mack, GOLO LLC, 302-455-2167, [email protected], www.golo.com

SOURCE GOLO LLC