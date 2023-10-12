GOLO Named to Newsweek's America's Best Customer Service List

"We have some of the most passionate and loyal customers in the industry - and providing them with exceptional service is a top priority that we work hard to deliver on every single day," said Jennifer Brooks, President and Co-founder of GOLO. Tweet this

GOLO was founded on a single idea: to help people achieve a healthier and sustainable lifestyle. Today, the company has reached over four million people worldwide.

"When it comes to achieving a healthier lifestyle, no one does it alone, which is why the role of customer service is so vitally important," added Brooks.

The 2024 America's Best Customer Service rankings were identified from the results of an independent survey of more than 30,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services, or gathered information about products or services in the past three years. In total, over 200,000 evaluations were collected. The survey was conducted on retailers and service providers from 166 categories, providing results for a broad spectrum of customer experiences in traditional retail, online, and service segments. For each category, the most relevant brands were included in the scope of the survey according to reputation, turnover, or market share.

Earlier this year, GOLO's customer-driven TV advertising campaign was also recognized and honored for its industry thought leadership and impact.

To learn more about GOLO, visit golo.com or view company updates in our newsroom.

About GOLO

GOLO® products provide safe solutions to weight-loss and wellness while helping individuals transition to a healthier and sustainable lifestyle. GOLO has reached over four million people worldwide who now have a chance at healthy, sustainable, and affordable weight loss. For more information about the GOLO for Life® plan, visit golo.com or call 800-730-4656.

Media Contact

Marvin Mack, GOLO LLC, 302-455-2167, [email protected], www.golo.com

SOURCE GOLO LLC