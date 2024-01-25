GOLO, the Health and Wellness Solutions Company, Kicks off the New Year as America's #1 "Most Seen Brand" in the Weight Loss Category

"GOLO's data-driven approach not only maximizes the impact of its message on individuals seeking effective weight loss solutions, but also showcases the way modern marketing data and measurement contribute to campaign optimization," said Mark Myers, Chief Commercial Officer at iSpot.tv. Post this

Moving up 16 positions year-over-year by overall brand TV ad impressions, from No. 24 to No. 8.

Increasing household TV ad impressions by more than 34% year-over-year.

Ranking as the No. 1 most-seen weight loss category brand in every quarter of 2023.

Accounting for nearly 41% of weight loss category TV ad impressions in 2023 (more than twice the total of the No. 2 brand).

GOLO's popular testimonial-driven broadcast advertising campaign showcases real customers' inspirational stories to demonstrate that getting healthy is not only possible but achievable and sustainable.

"GOLO's data-driven approach not only maximizes the impact of its message on individuals seeking effective weight loss solutions, but also showcases the way modern marketing data and measurement contribute to campaign optimization, keeping the brand ahead in a competitive market," said Mark Myers, Chief Commercial Officer at iSpot.tv. "GOLO's use of iSpot.tv measurement exemplifies the brand's dedication to precise and innovative TV measurement."

About GOLO:

GOLO has provided health and wellness solutions since 2013 and has over 4 million customers. Headquartered in Newark, Delaware, GOLO has distribution centers in Wilmington, Delaware, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Dallas, Texas, and employs over 130 people.

GOLO's flagship products are the GOLO for Life® Plan, a servings-based healthy eating program, and the patented Release® dietary supplement. The health benefits of GOLO and Release have been confirmed in clinical studies and there are over 100 studies on the safety and efficacy of the ingredients in Release.

For more information on GOLO, go to golo.com or visit the GOLO Newsroom.

About iSpot:

iSpot.tv is a cross-platform TV measurement company trusted by brands and networks to deliver fast, accurate and actionable information the marketplace can use to transact. Its real-time, always-on platform measures all phases of the TV advertising lifecycle from creative testing to audience verification, to business outcomes and brand impact, empowering brands to justify, optimize and invest with confidence. iSpot persistently measures TV-device impressions and second-by-second attention for all TV ads in a unified manner across linear, time-shifted, VOD, streaming environments and out-of-home (OOH) environments. A trusted currency provider for networks, ad-delivery platforms and agencies, iSpot uses its proprietary systems for bringing transparency into TV advertising at unparalleled scale. The company delivers its solution in real time via intuitive and modern dashboards as well as APIs and customized analytics. iSpot.tv has hundreds of brands and all major TV networks licensing its enterprise solution and has become a trusted currency for networks, brands and agencies. Founded in Bellevue, Washington in 2012, iSpot has offices in major cities across America.

Media Contact

Marvin Mack, GOLO LLC, 302-455-2167, [email protected], www.golo.com

SOURCE GOLO LLC