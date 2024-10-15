GOLO'S Virtual 5K Event is Back for the Fall - Sign Up Today!

"The GOLO Virtual 5K is fun for the entire family," says Jennifer Brooks, President and Co-founder of GOLO. Post this

"The GOLO Virtual 5K is fun for the entire family," says Jennifer Brooks, President and Co-founder of GOLO. "We're excited to provide this kind of healthy lifestyle program to people across the country."

This fall, the GOLO Virtual 5K will also help raise awareness and funds for Renee's Rescues, a non-profit dog rescue specializing in the rescue and care of dogs and puppies saved from puppy mills.

GOLO in the Community:

GOLO empowers individuals and communities by helping them take control of their wellness goals. Click here to learn more about GOLO's support of community-based organizations.

About GOLO:

GOLO has provided health and wellness solutions since 2013 and has over 5 million customers. Headquartered in Newark, Delaware, GOLO has distribution centers in Wilmington, Delaware, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Dallas, Texas. For more information on GOLO, visit golo.com.

