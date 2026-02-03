GoMarketMe Adds TikTok Pay-Per-Post and In-App Web Purchases

Flexible payouts let app developers meet creators where they are today while laying the foundation for performance-driven, revenue-based partnerships Post this

The update enables app developers to work with creators on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, or the GoMarketMe Marketplace using flexible compensation models, while keeping revenue-based affiliate attribution at the core of the platform. GoMarketMe now supports pay-per-post, pay-per-view, flat fees, bonuses, and deposits, giving developers multiple ways to structure creator partnerships.

"Flexible payouts let app developers meet creators where they are today while laying the foundation for performance-driven, revenue-based partnerships," said Toni Peinoit, founder of GoMarketMe.

These compensation models allow teams to fund creator collaborations while maintaining clear, long-term visibility into affiliate-driven app installs and revenue outcomes.

In-app web purchases with full affiliate attribution

GoMarketMe is also introducing in-app web purchase support that allows mobile apps to route users to a web checkout experience while preserving attribution. Starting with Stripe, this enables affiliate attribution for web-based purchases and subscriptions initiated from mobile apps.

By maintaining affiliate attribution across app and web environments, GoMarketMe enables app developers to expand monetization beyond app store constraints while keeping creator and affiliate incentives aligned. These features are available immediately and apply to both new and existing campaigns.

GoMarketMe is the leading affiliate marketing platform built specifically for iOS and Android apps. It enables app developers to grow through creators, affiliates, and partnerships rather than relying on paid ads. GoMarketMe operates on a performance-based model tied directly to real revenue from affiliate-driven subscriptions and in-app purchases.

