GoMarketMe Launches: The First & Only Performance-based Affiliate Platform for iOS and Android Apps

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GoMarketMe is excited to announce the launch of its SaaS Affiliate platform and mobile SDKs. Powered by GoMarketMe's cookie-free technology, app developers can now start affiliate programs for their iOS and Android apps, while enabling influencers to earn lifetime recurring revenue through a performance-based model.

"Our platform addresses the limitations of cookie-based affiliate systems that only work with web applications," said Toni Peinoit, founder of GoMarketMe.