GoMarketMe Launches: The First & Only Performance-based Affiliate Platform for iOS and Android Apps

GoMarketMe is excited to announce the launch of its SaaS Affiliate platform and mobile SDKs. Powered by GoMarketMe's cookie-free technology, app developers can now start affiliate programs for their iOS and Android apps, while enabling influencers to earn lifetime recurring revenue through a performance-based model.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GoMarketMe is excited to announce the launch of its SaaS Affiliate platform and mobile SDKs. Powered by GoMarketMe's cookie-free technology, app developers can now start affiliate programs for their iOS and Android apps, while enabling influencers to earn lifetime recurring revenue through a performance-based model.
"Our platform addresses the limitations of cookie-based affiliate systems that only work with web applications," said Toni Peinoit, founder of GoMarketMe.
GoMarketMe's performance-based model ensures developers only pay a percentage of the revenue generated by their affiliates, aligning incentives perfectly. The more affiliates earn, the more developers profit. No sale, no pay.
How it Works
An app developer joins GoMarketMe and invites an affiliate, usually an influencer.
- The developer sets the revenue share, e.g., 30%.
- The influencer promotes the app with a unique GoMarketMe QR code.
- Followers subscribe for $10/month.
- The influencer earns $3/month per active subscription.
Key Features
- iOS and Android Compatibility: Available for iOS, Android, Flutter, and React Native apps.
- In-app Purchases & Subscriptions: Handles one-time and recurring purchases.
- Unlimited Campaigns & Affiliates: No limits on the number of campaigns or affiliates.
- Real-time Analytics: Affiliates and app developers can track and optimize performance in real time.
- No Monthly Fees: Start affiliate marketing with no upfront costs, paying only a percentage of affiliate-generated revenue.
Story
Founded by Bay Area tech entrepreneur Toni Peinoit, GoMarketMe was born out of the challenges he faced growing his app, Compass Maps Route Planner (https://compassmaps.ai), and the lack of affiliate marketing support for native apps. Learn more at GoMarketMe.co
About GoMarketMe
GoMarketMe is the first and only SaaS affiliate platform designed for mobile app developers. Supporting iOS and Android in-app purchases and subscriptions, it operates on a performance-based model with no upfront costs.
About the Founder
Toni Peinoit is a seasoned tech entrepreneur with extensive experience in digital marketing and AdTech. He has held engineering roles at Boost Media Inc., served as Director of Engineering at AdLabs Technology Inc., and was the CTO at ROOMDEX Inc.
Media Contact
Toni Peinoit, GoMarketMe Technology, 1 415-975-1796, [email protected], https://gomarketme.co
SOURCE GoMarketMe Technology
Share this article