Gong Cha Announces Partnership With Line Friends Minini, Launching May 6 In U.S.

Created by LINE FRIENDS (corporately known as IPX), minini are petite characters known for their humble cuteness and curious spirit, captivating Gen Z all around the world. For the partnership, Gong cha is giving away minini keychains to guests who spend $24 or more on drinks (excluding merchandise). Three collectible designs are available, and additional keychains may also be purchased for $7.99 each. Also available for a limited time are LINE FRIENDS minini tumblers featuring fan-favorite friends such as minini bnini and minini conini. These reusable tumblers are priced at $19.99 and offer guests a fun, functional way to enjoy their drinks and take home a piece of the partnership. As an added bonus, LINE FRIENDS will be offering Gong cha guests 25% off purchases at LINE FRIENDS online store (linefriendssquare.us) from May 5 through June 30 with the code GONGCHA25.

As part of the partnership, Gong cha is also debuting four new drinks that capture the same playful energy as the LINE FRIENDS minini characters, and feature their new mini pearls—a smaller, softer version of Gong cha's signature tapioca pearls, with a light, chewy texture and a pleasant pop in every sip. The new drinks will be served in special-edition LINE FRIENDS minini-themed cups, available while supplies last.

Mini Pearl Mango Milk (* $6.00 ) - Creamy mango milk poured over coconut jelly, layered with mango puree, Gong cha's new mini pearls, and topped with diced mango.

) - Creamy mango milk poured over coconut jelly, layered with mango puree, Gong cha's new mini pearls, and topped with diced mango. Mini Pearl Mango Smoothie (* $6.50 ) - A cold, creamy mango and tea slush blend layered with mini pearls, and topped with diced mango.

) - A cold, creamy mango and tea slush blend layered with mini pearls, and topped with diced mango. Mini Pearl Strawberry Milk Tea (* $6.00 ) - Strawberry milk tea poured over coconut jelly, layered with mini pearls, and topped with diced sweetened strawberry pieces.

) - Strawberry milk tea poured over coconut jelly, layered with mini pearls, and topped with diced sweetened strawberry pieces. Mini Pearl Strawberry Smoothie (* $6.50 ) - A smooth, icy strawberry and tea slush layered with mini pearls, a drizzle of sweet strawberry syrup, and topped with strawberry pieces.

*Suggested retail pricing (varies by location)

"This partnership is all about fun—from the launch of our mini pearls, to the special collectibles featuring the playful world of minini," said Missy Maio, VP of Marketing & Global Partnerships, Gong cha Americas. "LINE FRIENDS is a global phenomenon—and the kind of partnership our fans love—and we're excited to continue teaming up with trending brands to create limited-edition drops that bring new excitement and cultural relevance to the Gong cha experience."

The LINE FRIENDS minini keychains and tumblers, and special mini pearl drinks, will be available at participating Gong cha locations in the U.S. starting May 6, while supplies last. For more information, visit www.gongchausa.com or follow @gongchatea and @linefriends_us on Instagram.

ABOUT GONG CHA

Founded in Taiwan in 2006, Gong cha is the world's premier bubble tea brand. Its commitment to quality starts with its name: "Gong cha" means to offer the best tea to the emperor from all of one's possessions. From the most seasoned bubble tea connoisseur to a first-timer, Gong cha offers its customers the ability to customize their beverage to their exact specifications and never sacrifices flavor or technique. With its premium product, simple and scalable operational model, and strong corporate support, Gong cha is one of the fastest-growing bubble tea brands in the U.S and internationally, with nearly 2,200 locations in 29 international markets. Since 2014 Gong cha has opened more than 240 stores in the U.S. across 21 states and Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico and is on track to exceed more than 500 stores in the Americas by 2028. Gong cha was ranked #1 in the Tea category in Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious Franchise 500® list for the fourth consecutive year (2025, 2024, 2023, 2022); ranked #140 on Franchise Times' Top 400 List of the largest U.S. based franchise systems by global systemwide sales (2024, 2023, 2022 & 2021); ranked #5 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers List honoring brands leading the industry (2024); awarded category winner of Top Food & Beverage Franchises in the Global Franchise Awards (2023); and named one of QSR Magazine's 17 Best Restaurant Franchising Deals for 2023. For more, please visit gongchausofficial.com.

ABOUT LINE FRIENDS

LINE FRIENDS (corporately known as IPX) is a global character brand that started from Original Characters including BROWN, CONY, SALLY created for use as stickers for the leading mobile messenger app LINE and its 200 million active users worldwide. LINE FRIENDS has announced a new business strategy that would accelerate the global expansion of its IP businesses by diversifying its IP portfolios targeting all ages and advancing its digital and retail business. LINE FRIENDS provides diverse IP experiences including BT21(BTS), minini, a digital artist WADE, JOGUMAN, and DINOTAENG. It has also carried out its IP-based business by partnering with global companies including Netflix (original animated series), SUPERCELL (Brawl Stars), HoYoverse (Genshin Impact), and NEXON (KartRider) to win the hearts of over 50 million Millennials and Generation Z worldwide. LINE FRIENDS currently operates in 18 markets worldwide including Seoul, New York, LA, Tokyo, and Shanghai, and operates in 8 online sales platforms. For more information, please visit www.LINEFRIENDS.com

Media Contact

Ashley Martinez, Carbonate, 1 7579279933, [email protected], carbonategroup.com

SOURCE Gong Cha