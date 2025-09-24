Gong cha Partners with PEANUTS for a Blind-Box Style Bubble Tea Collaboration

"We're always looking for new ways to surprise and excite our guests," said Missy Maio, VP of Marketing for Gong cha Americas. "By blending the fun, on-trend appeal of blind-box collecting with the enduring popularity of Peanuts, we're giving fans a fresh way to enjoy our premium bubble tea." Post this

To highlight the collaboration, Gong cha is also spotlighting drinks inspired by each Peanuts character:

Snoopy's "Pumpkin Patch Swirl" - Iced Pumpkin Spice Milk Tea with Milk Foam & Boba: This new fall classic combines spiced pumpkin flavors with premium black milk tea, chewy brown sugar boba, and a layer of Gong cha's signature creamy milk foam, served over ice.

Charlie Brown's "Good Grief Brown Sugar" - Brown Sugar Milk Tea: Blends premium oolong tea with the sweet, caramelized taste of brown sugar for a smooth, indulgent take on the classic bubble tea.

Lucy's "Peachy Fuss" - Peach Yogurt Smoothie: Combines the tang of yogurt with sweet peachy goodness and a base of refreshing green tea, creating a creamy, fruit-and-tea forward refreshment.

Woodstock's "Matcha Flutter" - Matcha Tea Latte: Pairs earthy, slightly sweet premium matcha green tea with a smooth, creamy base, creating a balanced drink that's both energizing and indulgent.

*suggested retail price of $5.59-$6.50 (varies by location)

*guests are able to purchase any medium sized drink in a Surprise Cup (promotion not limited to the four featured Peanuts drinks)

The Peanuts Surprise Cups will be available October 1 - 31, 2025 (while supplies last) at more than 240 Gong cha locations nationwide. Customers can find their nearest participating location HERE.

ABOUT GONG CHA

Founded in Taiwan in 2006, Gong cha is the world's premier bubble tea brand. Its commitment to quality starts with its name: "Gong cha" means to offer the best tea to the emperor from all of one's possessions. From the most seasoned bubble tea connoisseur to a first-timer, Gong cha offers its customers the ability to customize their beverage to their exact specifications and never sacrifices flavor or technique. With its premium product, simple and scalable operational model, and strong corporate support, Gong cha is one of the fastest-growing bubble tea brands in the U.S and internationally, with nearly 2,200 locations in 30 international markets. Since 2014 Gong cha has opened more than 240 stores in the U.S. across 22 states and Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico and is on track to exceed more than 500 stores in the Americas by 2028. Gong cha was ranked #1 in the Tea category in Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious Franchise 500® list for the fourth consecutive year (2025, 2024, 2023, 2022); ranked #140 on Franchise Times' Top 400 List of the largest U.S. based franchise systems by global systemwide sales (2024, 2023, 2022 & 2021); ranked #9 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers List honoring brands leading the industry (2025); awarded category winner of Top Food & Beverage Franchises in the Global Franchise Awards (2023); and named one of QSR Magazine's 17 Best Restaurant Franchising Deals for 2023. For more, please visit gongchausofficial.com.

75 YEARS OF PEANUTS

Happiness is…75 Years. In 1950, Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang were first introduced to the world. In the 75 years since, Peanuts has become a global phenomenon, encompassing award-winning animated content, stage shows and live experiences, high profile collaborations, and retail programs around the world. Artists, musicians, philosophers, and fans have been inspired by Charles Schulz' creation for over seven decades and there is no end in sight for this beloved cast of characters who speak so beautifully and simply to the human experience.

ABOUT PEANUTS

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.

