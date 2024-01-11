GoNoodle and Dole® Fruit Bowls® Return To Schools Nationwide To Fuel Student Success In The New Year

As children spend 80 percent of their time seated in the classroom and 5 percent in moderate to vigorous activities* (Frontiers in Pediatrics, 2022), GoNoodle and Dole® Fruit Bowls® snacks help power children's minds and bodies with nutritious snacks and high-energy content.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GoNoodle has partnered with Dole Packaged Foods, LLC this school year to bring Dole® Fruit Bowls® snacks to 2.1 million students nationwide with custom classroom content encouraging positive snacking. As schools resume this month, Dole® and GoNoodle are continuing their partnership to help students finish the school year strong with nutritious snacks and movement to sustain learning.

"GoNoodle and Dole Packaged Foods, LLC share a common mission to provide greater access to nutrition for all," said KC Estenson, CEO of GoNoodle. "Coupled with engaging content that promotes movement, this partnership is a natural fit, and we are excited to offer a delicious and engaging experience that combines the best of both brands."

Within the first month of launch, the custom high-energy video, "It's Dole® Fruit Bowls® Time", drove over 3 million minutes of movement in classrooms across the country helping to close the movement gap among students.

Further, as students become more dependent on schools for their meals, GoNoodle and Dole Packaged Foods, LLC teamed up to expand Dole® Fruit Bowls® snacks into classrooms nationwide, helping kids perform in the classroom as best as they can. With one serving of real fruit in each cup, Dole® Fruit Bowls® snacks are perfect for the classroom and an excellent source of Vitamin C for immune system support.

"I wanted to take a moment to thank GoNoodle and Dole for sharing this opportunity with schools and students. Many times our students may come to school hungry due to living in a food desert so I think this would be a great ongoing initiative to support students that may not have access to nutritious food or food at all," said Ms. Antrum, teacher from Oxon Hill, MD. "Our students LOVED the fruit bowls!"

The partnership, now in its second year, continues to grow with unique collaborations and activations to reach families, kids, and teachers all over the U.S. Their second wave of classroom outreach kicks off in the second back-to-school season offering more teachers access to receive a supply of Dole® Fruit Bowls® in the beginning of 2024.

"Dole is proud to fuel students with a delicious serving of fruit in a convenient way to start the new year off great," said Joao Bueno, Snacking Marketing Director for Dole. "Dole Fruit Bowls have helped fuel kids at school for over 25 years and it's the perfect snack choice that both kids and parents can agree on."

To learn more and receive the latest updates on the Dole® Fruit Bowls® GoNoodle program, join GoNoodle by visiting GoNoodle.com/registration.

*Petrigna, L., Thomas, E., Brusa, J., Rizzo, F., Scardina, A., Galassi, C., Lo Verde, D., Caramazza, G., & Bellafiore, M. (2022). Does Learning Through Movement Improve Academic Performance in Primary Schoolchildren? A Systematic Review. Frontiers in Pediatrics, 10. https://doi.org/10.3389/fped.2022.841582

