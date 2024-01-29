GoNoodle and Jersey Mike's Subs are Bridging Education and Entertainment Through Musically-Driven Content

The next generation of GoNoodle's popular Blazer Fresh is set to revolutionize and supplement classroom curriculum while infusing catchy beats and rhythms into a nostalgic learning experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, GoNoodle, the #1 kids' content platform for the classroom and home, announced a fresh new take on one of their most beloved musical groups, Blazer Fresh. In partnership with Jersey Mike's Subs, GoNoodle is launching new videos on their Blazer Fresh channel and a seven-part EP on all streaming platforms via Republic Records: Kids & Family. GoNoodle's Blazer Fresh 2.0 features a young, dynamic trio of talent, marries the vibrant world of hip-hop with educational topics to spearhead a movement to make learning a more engaging and communal experience.

This musical endeavor was lovingly crafted with a dual purpose: to infuse the essence of coolness into learning and to utilize fresh beats with catchy lyrics to teach about meaningful and relevant topics. Blazer Fresh 2.0 leverages the rich medium of hip-hop to bring movement and fun into a student's daily schedule.

"Blazer Fresh 2.0 is a musical celebration of diversity, connection, and the joy of learning," stated Calli Dollinger, Head of Content for GoNoodle. "We aim to create memorable, hit-worthy experiences in classrooms that transcend generations and celebrate the beauty of dichotomies."

Jersey Mike's Subs, now in its third consecutive year of partnership with GoNoodle, is the presenting sponsor of the Blazer Fresh Channel, and played a key role in the creation of the new content. They not only support new content creation and classroom activities, but continue to generously provide free subs and surprise-and-delights to deserving GoNoodle teachers year-round.

"Since we began our partnership with GoNoodle three years ago, we have seen the engaging way Blazer Fresh keeps kids motivated and activated," said Rich Hope, Chief Marketing Officer, Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems, Inc. "Blazer Fresh 2.0 will provide more opportunities to bring music and movement together to create a fun learning environment for children."

The highlight of this launch includes the release of three new videos over the next month, "We Are Blazer Fresh 2.0," "Subs," and "Later" promising to captivate, motivate, and entertain Blazer Fresh's young audience in and out of the classroom. This collaboration underscores Jersey Mike's commitment to supporting education and fostering a positive learning environment for children.

The tracks within Blazer Fresh 2.0's first EP are designed to be more than just music; they are educational tools seamlessly integrated into catchy beats and rhythms. The release also marks the announcement of a new relationship with Republic Records: Kids & Family, which projects a bright future of partnership in producing and distributing quality edutainment content and franchise development across platforms for years to come.

The seven-part soundtrack, Straight Outta Recess, launches on all streaming platforms on February 2nd:

AEIOU Know How We Do It: A vibrant track leveraging body movements to reinforce vowels, making learning an active and enjoyable experience.

Aunt Sally Is A Pirate: A musical journey teaching the names of oceans, promoting awareness about diversity within families and our world.

Later: An end-of-day anthem celebrating the day's achievements and appreciating the teachers' efforts while guiding students through closing routines.

We Are Blazer Fresh 2.0: An introduction to the new crew and championing aspirational learning values.

Forces of Nature: A STEM-centric ode using practical examples to help children understand the principles of natural forces.

Subs: Infusing hip-hop while inspiring students to learn about prefixes through rhymes.

Straight Outta Recess: Refocusing students after recess by expelling excess energy and setting the tone for learning time.

Blazer Fresh 2.0 marks a significant step in the evolution of educational entertainment, building upon the successful legacy of GoNoodle and Blazer Fresh over the past decade. To learn more and receive the latest updates on Blazer Fresh, join GoNoodle for free by visiting GoNoodle.com/registration.

GoNoodle:

GoNoodle is a leading kids' content platform that brings movement, music, and mindfulness into the classroom and family homes, engaging students while reinforcing curriculum. GoNoodle is used in 95% of US Public Elementary schools, providing over 2 million teachers and 25 million unique students and families with content that inspires and entertains. For more information, visit http://www.gonoodle.com.

Jersey Mike's Subs:

Jersey Mike's Subs, with more than 3,000 locations open and in development, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike's local communities is reflected in its mission statement "Giving…making a difference in someone's life." For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow us on facebook.com/jerseymikes, instagram.com/jerseymikes, and twitter.com/jerseymikes.com.

Republic Records:

Republic Records: Kids & Family launched as the official children's division of Republic Records in 2022. The newly created division will cater to audiences ages 0-12 with fun and family-friendly music, collaborations, and experiences tailored to early development. Aimed to entertain the whole family, it offers engaging, educational, and explorative content, leveraging innovative partnerships with trusted brands such as Nickelodeon and many more. With an emphasis on high-quality music and world-class presentation, Republic Records: Kids & Family appeals to little ears and beyond.

For more information on Republic Records: Kids & Family visit: http://kidsandfamily.republicrecords.com

