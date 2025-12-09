Good Eat'n Welcomes WNBA Star Paige Bueckers as Equity Partner and Launches Ragerz™ A Bold, Better-For-You Snack

"Joining Good Eat'n is a chance to help build a company that reflects my values, especially our commitment to supporting kids and fighting childhood hunger. I'm excited to help grow this brand into a household name," said Paige Bueckers. Post this

"I've always believed you shouldn't have to choose between big flavor and better ingredients," said Chris Paul, Founder of Good Eat'n. "Paige joining the team brings a whole new energy. I respect her as a hooper first and foremost, she is the perfect partner to help us grow this brand in a culturally relevant way that's fun and meaningful."

As part of her role, Paige becomes an equity partner across the entire Good Eat'n portfolio and will help lead the launch of Ragerz. In addition, a portion of all Ragerz sales will be donated to charity, and Good Eat'n will partner with the Paige Bueckers Foundation to donate Ragerz and other Good Eat'n snacks to Feed the Children, supporting the organization's global commitment to ending childhood hunger. Through its Food & Essentials Hub in Dallas, Feed the Children works with more than 50 schools across the district to ensure thousands of students receive essential supplies that support their academic success throughout the year.

"Snacks are a big part of my world, I'm always on the go," said Paige Bueckers. "Ragerz tastes incredibly delicious, and I'm proud to create something people can enjoy that's better for them. Joining Good Eat'n is a chance to help build a company that reflects my values, especially our commitment to supporting kids and fighting childhood hunger. I'm excited to help grow this brand into a household name."

Good Eat'n has quickly gained attention for serving what it calls the "lapsed mainstream snack consumer" - millennial parents and Gen Z snack lovers who once gravitated toward brightly colored, artificially enhanced snacks but now want bold flavor without the artificial ingredients. Available in H-E-B stores across the state of Texas and nationwide at Walmart. Good Eat'n is delivering clean-label snacks at the same value as legacy brands.

"Consumers want fun, craveable snacks without compromising on ingredient quality," said April Siler, CEO of Good Eat'n. Walmart's national footprint helps us make better-for-you snacks accessible to families everywhere, because eating better shouldn't be a luxury."

The launch comes at a pivotal time for the $46 billion U.S. salty snack category. Legacy brands that have historically dominated shelf space are experiencing decline, as families increasingly move away from artificial dyes and highly processed ingredients. As clean-label snacking accelerates and national distribution grows, Good Eat'n is entering a period of significant momentum.

The combined cultural influence of Chris Paul and Paige Bueckers, paired with high-quality ingredients and a mission grounded in accessibility and bringing pleasure to people through food, puts Good Eat'n in a strong position to redefine modern snacking.

Good Eat'n is available nationwide at Walmart and on Walmart.com. Ragerz™ are available at GoodEatn.com and Gopuff nationwide, H-E-B, and DoorDash in Texas starting December 29, 2025.

Ragerz™ assets can be found HERE.

ABOUT RAGERZ BY GOOD EAT'N

Ragerz is a new line of bold, rolled tortilla chips crafted with organic corn, no artificial colors or flavors, and clean-label ingredients. Created in two flavors with Paige Bueckers – Chili Lime and Sweet Chili Crisp – Ragerz delivers a full-flavor experience without the artificial dyes or synthetic additives commonly found in mainstream rolled tortilla snacks. A portion of all Ragerz sales supports a charity selected by WNBA star and Good Eat'n co-owner Paige Bueckers.

ABOUT GOOD EAT'N

Good Eat'n is a flavor-first, better-for-you snack brand founded by NBA icon Chris Paul. Built on the belief that snacks should bring joy without compromise, Good Eat'n offers bold flavors made with organic corn, no artificial colors, and cleaner ingredients than traditional alternatives. With rapidly expanding national distribution across Walmart, Good Eat'n is redefining what modern snacking can be – fun, delicious, and better for people and the planet. Learn more at GoodEatn.com.

ABOUT FEED THE CHILDREN

Feed the Children is committed to ending childhood hunger. We believe that no child should go to bed hungry, and so we provide children and families in the U.S. and around the world with the food and essentials kids need to grow and thrive.

Through our programs and partnerships, we feed children today while helping their families and communities build resilient futures. In addition to food, we distribute household and personal care items across the United States to help parents and caregivers maintain stable, food-secure households. Internationally, we expand access to nutritious meals, safe water, improved hygiene and training in sustainable living. Responsible stewards of our resources, we are driven to pursue innovative, holistic and child-focused solutions to the complex challenges of hunger, food insecurity and poverty.

For children everywhere, we believe that having enough to eat is a fundamental right.

Feed the Children | No child should go to bed hungry.

Media Contact:

King Communications

[email protected]

Media Contact

Julie Zlatkin, Good Eat'n, 1 8182811220, [email protected]

Ulysses King, [email protected]

SOURCE Good Eat'n