Good Enough Brands Launches Greens Mix for Enhanced Nutrition On-the-Go

CLEVELAND, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Good Enough Brands has launched its newest functional beverage: Good Enough Greens Mix, a tangerine flavored drink mix. This new mix offers individuals a quick and tasty way to support gut health and enhance their nutritional intake with the added convenience of a portable stick pack format.

Each serving of the Good Enough Greens Mix, Tangerine Flavored Drink Mix contains a mix of essential greens, along with probiotic strain Levilactobacillus brevis Lbr-6108 to support gut health. The drink mix focuses on delivering a refreshing, low-calorie beverage that also promotes healthy digestion.

Packaged in a 10-pack on-the-go stick packs, the Good Enough Greens Mix Tangerine Flavored Drink Mix is perfect for busy lifestyles, whether at home, work, or while traveling. Simply mix one packet with water or your favorite beverage for a tasty, nutritious, and gut-friendly boost.

The Good Enough Greens Mix Tangerine Flavored Drink Mix – 10 On-the-Go Packs is now available for purchase exclusively online at www.gotgoodenough.com.

About Good Enough Brands

Good Enough Brands is a functional line of ready-to-mix beverages, crafted with delicious flavors and functional ingredients, ensuring that every sip supports your health and wellness.

