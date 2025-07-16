Good Enough Brands Launches New Functional Probiotics Drink Mix

Good Enough Brands has launched its newest functional beverage: Good Enough Probiotics Reds Mix, Fruit Punch Flavored Drink Mix. This new mix offers individuals a quick and tasty way to get the goodness of Mother Nature in their diet, along with probiotics, with the added convenience of a portable stick pack format.

CLEVELAND, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Good Enough Brands has launched its newest functional beverage: Good Enough Probiotics Reds Mix, Fruit Punch Flavored Drink Mix. This new mix offers individuals a quick and tasty way to get the goodness of Mother Nature in their diet, along with probiotics, with the added convenience of a portable stick pack format.

Each serving of the mix contains probiotic strain Anaerostipes caccae CLB101™ to support gut health. The drink mix focuses on delivering a refreshing, low-calorie beverage that also promotes healthy digestion.

Packaged in a 10-pack of on-the-go stick packs, the Good Enough Probiotics Reds Mix, Fruit Punch Flavored Drink Mix is perfect for busy lifestyles, whether at home, work, or while traveling. Simply mix one packet with water or your favorite beverage for a tasty, nutritious, and gut-friendly boost.

The Good Enough Probiotics Reds Mix, Fruit Punch Flavored Drink Mix – 10 On-the-Go Packs is now available for purchase exclusively online at www.gotgoodenough.com.

About Good Enough Brands:

Good Enough Brands is a functional line of natural products, crafted with delicious flavors and functional ingredients to support your overall health and wellness.

Media Contact

Anna Marie Murphy, Step Change Innovations, 1 4408564001, [email protected], www.StepChangeGO.com

SOURCE Step Change Innovations