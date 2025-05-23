Good Enough Brands Launches New Postbiotic Fiber Gummies

Good Enough Brands has launched its newest functional nutrition product: Good Enough Postbiotic Fiber Gummies. These blackberry-flavored gummies are designed to satisfy your sweet tooth and get fiber in your diet without sugar or fat.

CLEVELAND, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Good Enough Brands has launched its newest functional nutrition product: Good Enough Postbiotic Fiber Gummies. These blackberry-flavored gummies are designed to satisfy your sweet tooth and get fiber in your diet without sugar or fat.

Each 5-gummy pouch serving of the Good Enough Postbiotic Fiber Gummies contains the strain Lactobacillus gasseri CP2305 and is formulated to enhance daily nutrition.

The Good Enough Postbiotic Fiber Gummies are now available for purchase exclusively online at www.gotgoodenough.com.

About Good Enough Brands

Good Enough Brands is a functional line of natural products, crafted with delicious flavors and functional ingredients to support your overall health and wellness.

