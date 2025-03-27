Good Enough Brands Launches Probiotic Mix with Protein for Gut Health On-the-Go

Good Enough Brands has launched its newest functional, ready-to-mix beverage: Good Enough Probiotic Mix. This new probiotic blend is designed for individuals seeking delicious flavor, gut health support, and convenient nutrition in one easy-to-use packet.

CLEVELAND, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Good Enough Brands has launched its newest functional, ready-to-mix beverage: Good Enough Probiotic Mix. This new probiotic blend is designed for individuals seeking delicious flavor, gut health support, and convenient nutrition in one easy-to-use packet.

Each serving of the Good Enough Probiotic Mix contains 4 grams of protein and four lactic acid probiotic strains to support the gut microbiome:

Bifidobacterium infantis PB-1

Bifidobacterium infantis PB-2

Bifidobacterium longum PB-3

Bifidobacterium breve PB-4

Packaged in a 10-pack of 8-gram stick packs, the Good Enough Probiotic Mix makes it easier than ever to prioritize gut health—whether at home, at work, or on the go. Simply mix a packet with your favorite beverage for a convenient, flavorful boost of probiotics and protein.

The Good Enough Probiotic Mix – 10 On-the-Go Packs is now available for purchase exclusively online at www.gotgoodenough.com.

About Good Enough Brands

Good Enough Brands is a functional line of ready-to-mix beverages, crafted with delicious flavors and functional ingredients, ensuring that every sip supports your health and wellness. Visit www.GotGoodEnough.com for more information.

Media Contact

Anna Marie Murphy, Step Change Innovations, 1 440.856.4001, [email protected], www.StepChangeGo.com

SOURCE Good Enough Brands