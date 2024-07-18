Good News for New Yorkers - Manhattan Medical Arts is Now Prescribing FDA-Approved Weight Loss Injections: Wegovy®, Ozempic®, and Zepbound®

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Manhattan Medical Arts, a premier medical practice located in the heart of Manhattan, is excited to announce our expertise in managing and prescribing three FDA-approved weight loss injections: Wegovy®, Ozempic®, and Zepbound®. These treatments significantly advance the fight against obesity, offering patients powerful tools to achieve their weight loss goals and improve their overall health.

About the Treatments:

Wegovy® (semaglutide): Wegovy® is a once-weekly injectable medication shown to significantly reduce body weight. It mimics the hormone GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1), which targets brain areas involved in regulating appetite and food intake. Clinical trials have demonstrated that Wegovy® can help patients achieve and maintain substantial weight loss when combined with lifestyle modifications such as diet and exercise.





Ozempic® (semaglutide): While primarily known for its use in managing type 2 diabetes, Ozempic® has also been approved for weight loss in certain individuals. Similar to Wegovy®, it works by stimulating the release of insulin, lowering blood sugar levels, and reducing appetite. Ozempic® is administered once weekly and has been shown to support significant weight reduction.





Zepbound® (tirzepatide): Zepbound® is a new, dual-acting GLP-1 and GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) receptor agonist. This unique mechanism of action enhances its efficacy in weight loss by addressing multiple pathways that regulate body weight. Clinical studies have highlighted Zepbound®'s ability to produce remarkable weight loss outcomes, making it a promising option for patients struggling with obesity.

Expert Insights:

Syra Hanif, M.D., Medical Director at Manhattan Medical Arts, emphasizes the transformative potential of these treatments: "The approval of Wegovy®, Ozempic®, and Zepbound® marks a pivotal moment in obesity management. These medications provide powerful tools to help our patients achieve their weight loss goals, improve their overall health, and enhance their quality of life."

Patient Eligibility and Consultation:

Patients interested in exploring these weight loss injections will undergo a comprehensive evaluation by our experienced medical team. This assessment ensures that the chosen treatment aligns with their health status and weight loss objectives. Manhattan Medical Arts is committed to providing personalized care, and our specialists will work closely with each patient to develop a tailored treatment plan that includes medical guidance, nutritional support, and lifestyle counseling.

About Manhattan Medical Arts:

Manhattan Medical Arts is a leading healthcare facility located in the heart of Manhattan. Our practice is dedicated to delivering comprehensive medical services with a focus on patient-centered care. We leverage the latest advancements in medical science to empower our patients to achieve their health and wellness goals.

