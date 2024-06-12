Good News Network Studios, Outlyer, Whalar Group and ReachTV Join Forces to Create Inspiring and Engaging Branded Entertainment

"This exciting collaboration with Good News Network Studios, Whalar Group and ReachTV means that our content, which breaks new ground in inclusion, will connect with the widest audiences and offer brands a new accord with communities who seek to see themselves authentically depicted on screen." Post this

Among the projects in development, two standout initiatives will be highlighted at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity:

Dream Fever

"Dream Fever" is a powerful 90-minute documentary that chronicles the incredible journey of Emmanuel Kelly. Born limb-different and abandoned in a box on a battlefield, he is now opening for Coldplay on their upcoming world tour in Australia and New Zealand. Overcoming a challenging start in life with boundless resilience and unshakable hope, Emmanuel has forged his dreams into reality. This documentary promises to inspire viewers with its astonishing narrative and uplifting message.

Good News First

"Good News First", created by Anthony Samadani, is a fresh, witty, and social-first news show that features content creators, celebrities, athletes, and experts sharing their favorite local good news stories from around the globe. This show aims to highlight positive, feel-good stories that often go unnoticed, providing a much-needed counterbalance to the often-negative news cycle.

Commenting on the collaboration:

From Stephanie Sharis, Co-CEO and President, Good News Network Studios: "Our partnership with Outlyer, ReachTV and Whalar is a true testament to the belief in collaboration over competition, where smart, caring, strategic and experienced partners come together to create content that not only entertains but always seeks to make a positive impact."

From Emmanuel Kelly, CEO, Outlyer: "Outlyer believes in the power of storytelling. This exciting collaboration with Good News Network Studios, Whalar Group and ReachTV means that our content, which breaks new ground in inclusion, will connect with the widest audiences and offer brands a new accord with communities who still seek to see themselves authentically depicted on screen," said Emmanuel Kelly.

From Lynnwood Bibbens, Founder and CEO, ReachTV: "We've always been about truth and positivity since we launched ReachTV," said Lynnwood Bibbens, "and there is nothing more positive than what the people at Outlyer and Good News Network Studios are doing by finding the underlying and uplifting stories from around the world."

From James Street, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Whalar Group: "We believe creators are the future voices of creativity, and 'Good News First' aims to amplify those voices by shining a light on the goodness that often goes unnoticed. Together with Outlyer, Good News Network Studios, and ReachTV, we are excited to co-produce a show that will not only entertain but also inspire and uplift our audience."

Meet Us At Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

All partners will be present and available for meetings with advertisers, brands looking to collaborate and other social impact partners from June 16-20. Emmanuel Kelly will also be performing on June 19th and speaking on the panel for "Belonging", hosted by Songtradr and WPP. Cannes Lions presents a unique opportunity to learn more about these exciting projects and explore potential collaborations.

ABOUT OUTLYER

Co-founded by Chris Martin of COLDPLAY and Emmanuel Kelly, Outlyer is a full-service entertainment production company producing original films, TV and branded content across all genres, from crime thrillers to high-concept action, to musical rom-coms. The company mission is to drive inclusion but not by the usual path of telling stories relating to disability. Outlyer does the opposite and chooses to tell commercial stories that proactively cast differently-abled people in abled-bodied roles. Behind the camera, the mission is to drive crew sourcing from marginalized communities.

ABOUT GOOD NEWS NETWORK STUDIOS

Good News Network, founded by Geri Weis-Corbley in 1997, is the world's leading source for positive news with millions of monthly visitors and over 25,000 uplifting stories. Good News Network Studios, a new sister company, is led by media veterans Stephanie Sharis, Co-CEO and President, and Anthony Samadani, Co-CEO and Chief Creative Officer. Good News Network Studios is dedicated to empowering, scaling, and amplifying the incredible stories of hope and inspiration that GNN has been sharing for over 25 years. This exciting expansion will allow Good News Network Studios to bring the power of positive storytelling to a wider audience. With plans to launch a 24/7 streaming channel and develop other branded entertainment projects by the end of 2024, Good News Network Studios promises to make a significant impact by spreading optimism and showcasing the incredible things happening in the world.

ABOUT REACHTV

ReachTV is a free ad-supported streaming television network with more than 50 million viewers per month. The network is distributed in 750 venues, serving 2,400 airport gates, and 500,000 hotel rooms across North America. ReachTV brings together tech, data and storytelling to offer viewers a new connected media experience with shopability, featuring a rich library of live sports, and premium original content. ReachTV's current content partners include the NFL, TikTok, LIV Golf, ACC Football, ACC Men's & Women Basketball, Variety, Hollywood Reporter, Business Traveler, Billboard, Nexstar Media's CW Network, Stage Access, Drone Racing League, the Harlem Globetrotters, Brinx.TV, and more.

ABOUT WHALAR GROUP

Whalar Group is a global creator company on a mission to liberate the creative voice. Our proximity, understanding, and trust of creators evolved into a first-of-its-kind creator ecosystem that includes a full-service creator agency, a 360° talent management company, a physical campus for creators and teams, an innovative digital operating system, a venture studio, and a ground-breaking gaming studio. With a team of 300 people around the world, we bring brands and businesses into value-driven, creator-led communities. Whalar Group melds entrepreneurship, technology, and creativity to unlock limitless possibilities. For more information, visit: www.whalargroup.com.

