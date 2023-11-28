GoodCar Alerts Car Lessees on Unprecedented Opportunity to Benefit from Current High Values on Used Cars

"Our Residual Values tool is a testament to GoodCar's commitment to equipping vehicle owners with the knowledge and resources they need to make informed decisions. We believe that everyone should have access to comprehensive vehicle data at an affordable price." Post this

GoodCar's innovative Residual Values tool is designed to provide members with a quick and accurate estimate of their vehicle's equity. By simply entering the Make, Model, and Year, users can instantly access the current residual value of their car based on data received as one of a select few approved NMVTIS data providers. Customers can also sign up for free and look up residual values by simply entering the VIN number or license plate information. When compared with the payoff price listed in their lease agreement, car leasers can easily determine the equity they have accrued.

"Our Residual Values tool is a testament to GoodCar's commitment to equipping vehicle owners with the knowledge and resources they need to make informed decisions," said Emil Ashikyan, Communications Manager for GoodCar. "We believe that everyone should have access to comprehensive vehicle data at an affordable price, and this tool exemplifies our dedication to transparency and consumer empowerment."

The process is straightforward – users can visit https://goodcar.com/residual-values, enter the make, model, and year in the provided boxes, and promptly receive an estimate of their vehicle's worth at the end of their lease. This information serves as a crucial step in the decision-making process for car leasees, who stand to benefit from the current market conditions.

In addition to the Residual Values tool, GoodCar takes pride in its exceptional Vehicle History Reports, which offer a deep dive into a vehicle's past, providing insights into whether the vehicle has been in a flood, has a total loss title, has a salvage title, accident reports, and ownership changes. This level of detail and accuracy reinforces GoodCar's position as a reliable ally for consumers in the automotive marketplace.

GoodCar's initiative reflects its overarching mission to ensure vehicle owners and leasers are well-informed and positioned to make the most financially advantageous choices. In a time when market trends are ever-evolving, GoodCar remains steadfast in its role as a cornerstone for trustworthy vehicle data and consumer education.

For more information about GoodCar and to utilize the Residual Values tool, please visit https://goodcar.com/.

About GoodCar:

GoodCar is a consumer-centric company that specializes in providing detailed vehicle information and history reports. Committed to transparency and accessibility, GoodCar empowers vehicle owners with the tools and data necessary to make informed automotive decisions in an ever-changing economic landscape.

