GoodDay Software launches GoodDayOS™ to reinvent ERP for Emerging Brands

"When evaluating an investment in ERP at Chubbies, we were advised to go with the least bad of all the bad options. We knew there had to be a better way," said Kyle Hency, co-founder and CEO, GoodDay. Post this

Prior to starting GoodDay, Hency was the co-founder and long-time CEO of Chubbies Shorts, an early DTC brand innovator in Shopify's ecosystem. Hency and Wardell are also co-founders at Loop Returns, which was initially built in 2016 to solve Chubbies returns challenges and is now the market leader in returns optimization, used by thousands of Shopify brands.

"When evaluating an investment in ERP at Chubbies, we were advised to go with the least bad of all the bad options. We knew there had to be a better way," said Kyle Hency, co-founder and CEO, GoodDay. "Starting GoodDay is directly inspired by our experiences at Chubbies and Loop Returns. As former brand operators, we experienced these pain points directly. Like Loop, GoodDay represents how we can help 1000's of other brands avoid these challenges and scale through them more efficiently."

"At Poncho, everyone on our team should be able to answer their own questions about our supply chain," said Clayton Spencer, founder & CEO, Poncho Outdoors. "As our team and business grows, GoodDay gives us the structure and tools we need to make informed decisions quickly. The advantage of GoodDay over the other ERP systems is that it is specifically built for consumer brands. We don't have to change our operations to fit into the system. It just works."

"The GoodDay team are real brand operators with an inherent desire to improve the lives of their users," stated Amish Jani, founder and partner, FirstMark. "They have developed a powerful product built to navigate the complexities of DTC inventory management and financial reconciliation. I'm confident GoodDayOS™ will empower DTC brands with the real-time data they need to seize every opportunity to boost sales and scale their brand."

GoodDay is also supported by an esteemed group of angel investors, advisors and partners in the e-commerce technology landscape including:

Sr. Advisory Board:

Harish Abbott : CEO of Deliverr

: CEO of Deliverr Delaney Manders : Former VP Engineering, Shopify

: Former VP Engineering, Shopify Jeff Stone : Former CEO, Compeat

: Former CEO, Compeat Industry & Technical Advisors:

Rainer Castillo : Co-founder, Chubbies

: Co-founder, Chubbies Tom Montgomery : Co-founder, Chubbies

: Co-founder, Chubbies Jonathan Poma : Co-founder & CEO, Loop Returns

: Co-founder & CEO, Loop Returns Aaron Schwartz : Co-founder, Orita

: Co-founder, Orita Kevin Harwood : CTO, Tecovas

: CTO, Tecovas Nate Peterson : VP Operations & Logistics, Tecovas

"At Loop Returns, we are excited to have a great partner like GoodDay innovating in the ERP arena. Their energy and expertise is the innovation boost desperately needed in the e-commerce enablement ecosystem," said Jonathan Poma, co-founder & CEO, Loop Returns. "The opportunity to innovate together at the intersection of returns operations and accounting will drastically improve our shared merchants' lives over time by reshaping the way they do business."

About GoodDay Software

Founded in 2023, GoodDay Software is on a mission to reinvent ERP for modern brands. GoodDayOSTM is the first ERP and Shopify-embedded App built to both extend operational capabilities and streamline business operations. The platform reduces reliance on disconnected point solutions and manual, often inaccurate spreadsheets by creating one unified, reliable operating system where all of your operators get work done. For more information, visit our website www.gooddaysoftware.com.

Media Inquiries:

Laurel Case

[email protected]

SOURCE GoodDay Software