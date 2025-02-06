Goodheart-Willcox Publisher and Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education Expand Partnership

G-W and CASE, leaders in agricultural education, partner to help students build career readiness skills

TINLEY PARK, Ill., Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goodheart-Willcox (G-W), a leading publisher of learning materials and digital solutions, and CASE, Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education, continue to partner to provide students and educators with access to best-in-class resources that improve student outcomes, prepare students for industry-recognized certification, build career skills, and support the efficiency and effectiveness of teachers.

Expanded and updated for 2025, the G-W/CASE curriculum partnership now includes:

NEW! G-W's Small Gas Engines, recommended for the CASE Small Gas Engines (SGE) course, a specialization-level module in the Mechanical Systems in Agriculture series.

UPDATED! The 6th edition/2026 copyright of Principles of Food Science, recommended for the CASE Food Science and Safety (FSS) course. Students investigate areas of food science, including food safety, food chemistry, food processing, food product development, and marketing.

CASE continues to recommend several other G-W texts for their courses:

Natural Resources Systems for the Natural Resources and Ecology course

Diesel Engine Technology, Heavy Equipment Power Trains and Systems, and Hydraulic Systems for Mobile Equipment for the Agricultural Equipment Maintenance and Technology course.

Trusted since 1921, G-W's instructional materials prepare students for college and careers that range from agriculture, business, and STEM to the trades, welding, and other essential industries. CASE has certified more than 3,600 educators in nearly 7,200 courses. Together, this partnership gives educators the convenience of finding their CASE course information, lessons, standards, and G-W's recommended supporting texts all in one location—the CASE website (www.case4learning.org).

To learn more about CASE courses and resources, visit www.case4learning.org. To explore the full line of G-W Agricultural Education resources, go to www.g-w.com/agriculture.

