Goodheart-Willcox Publisher and the Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education Announce Partnership

G-W and CASE, leaders in agricultural education, partner to help students build career readiness skills

TINLEY PARK, Ill., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goodheart-Willcox (G-W), a leading publisher of learning materials and digital solutions, and CASE, the Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education, are joining forces to provide students and educators with access to best-in-class resources that improve student outcomes, build career skills, and support the efficiency and effectiveness of teachers.

Trusted since 1921, G-W's instructional materials prepare students for college and careers that range from agriculture, business, and STEM to the trades, welding, and other essential industries. CASE has certified more than 3,600 educators in nearly 7,200 courses. Together, this partnership gives educators the convenience of finding their CASE course information, lessons, standards, and G-W's recommended supporting texts all in one location—the CASE website (www.case4learning.org).

G-W's Principles of Food Science program is correlated to CASE's Food Science and Safety course; Natural Resources Systems is correlated to the Natural Resources and Ecology course; Diesel Engine Technology, Heavy Equipment Power Trains and Systems, and Hydraulic Systems for Mobile Equipment are correlated to the Agricultural Equipment Maintenance and Technology course; and Foundations of Engineering & Technology is correlated to the Mechanical Systems in Agriculture courses.

"The G-W mission aligns perfectly with CASE's mission," said Shannon DeProfio, President of Goodheart-Willcox. "CASE strives to help students achieve career readiness and empower teachers through relevant curricula and Professional Development. G-W shares their commitment to high-quality, career-focused curriculum and PD, and that work is guided by our mission, 'We Build Careers.' Our team is excited to work with CASE to help students build Agriculture careers while also supporting the amazing contributions of Ag educators everywhere."

"G-W textbooks are a valuable resource that complement CASE courses by providing the technical background knowledge that students need to prepare for an agricultural career.," said Carl Aakre, Director of CASE.

To learn more about CASE courses and resources, visit www.case4learning.org. To explore the full line of G-W Agricultural Education resources, go to www.g-w.com/agriculture.

About Goodheart-Willcox

Established in 1921, Goodheart-Willcox publishes print and digital instructional materials for Career and Technical Education and Health Education. G-W collaborates with outstanding authors, trustworthy reviewers, and industry-focused trade associations to provide quality, standards-based content with effective pedagogy. Learn more at www.g-w.com and on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education (CASE)

As an initiative of the National Council for Agricultural Education, CASE develops inquiry-based curriculum using activity-, project-, and problem-based instructional strategies. In addition to the curriculum aspect of CASE, the initiative ensures quality teaching by providing Professional Development for teachers that leads to certification. For additional information about CASE, please visit www.case4learning.org.

Media Contact

Maureen Brennan, Goodheart-Willcox Publisher, 1 800-323-0440, [email protected], www.g-w.com

Carl Aakre, Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education, 1 (218) 234-0291, [email protected], www.case4learning.org

Twitter

SOURCE Goodheart-Willcox Publisher