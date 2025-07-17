Goodheart-Willcox Publisher transforms the assessment experience

The new G-W Assessment provides educators with an easier way to assign, assess, and autograde
TINLEY PARK, Ill., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goodheart-Willcox (G-W), a leading publisher of learning materials and digital solutions, is making the assessment process easier for educators through its new G-W Assessment platform. One quick click takes educators into G-W Assessment, putting hundreds of prebuilt questions at their fingertips. Ready to be assigned, customized, and printed, the test banks include matching, completion, multiple choice, and short answer questions. G-W Assessments are always current, offering the latest updates and revisions through its cloud-based infrastructure.
Educators will no longer have to manage downloads, uploads, or imports of assessments—often a confusing and frustrating process. Instead, G-W Assessment provides an ease of use that has surpassed educator expectations. Feedback for the improved experience has been overwhelmingly positive, with educators saying that G-W Assessment is "intuitive," "unbelievable," and a "game changer."
Institutions that choose to integrate G-W Assessment with their Learning Management System or Google Classroom will maximize the platform's benefits. An integration with G-W's EduHub LMS-Ready content allows educators to:
- Save time with autograding
- Watch scores flow right into their gradebook
- Access advanced reporting that tracks student mastery of learning outcomes
G-W Assessment is now available for ©2026 titles and the upcoming ©2027 titles, which will start releasing this Fall.
About Goodheart-Willcox
Established in 1921, Goodheart-Willcox publishes print and digital instructional materials for Career and Technical Education and Health Education. G-W collaborates with outstanding authors, trustworthy reviewers, and industry-focused trade associations to provide quality, standards-based content with effective pedagogy. Learn more at www.g-w.com and on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
