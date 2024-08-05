Goodhood partners with Comparion Insurance Agency to Drive More Services to Members

Goodhood, an at-home car maintenance subscription service, has partnered with Comparion Insurance Agency to offer expanded services to members. This collaboration provides Goodhood members with on-demand car maintenance, roadside assistance, and access to auto insurance through Comparion, all via the Goodhood mobile app.

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goodhood, an at-home car maintenance subscription service, is excited to announce a new partnership with Comparion Insurance Agency, a leading provider of personal lines insurance solutions. This collaboration aims to enhance the range of services available to Goodhood members, providing them with access to on-demand car maintenance, roadside assistance with national coverage, and now, auto insurance through Comparion —all accessible through the Goodhood mobile app.

"Partnering with Comparion brings us closer to our mission of putting car care in your pocket," says Goodhood CEO Prashant Salla. "Car ownership remains a hassle and we envision a future where all car services are just a phone tap away. Goodhood is changing the game by offering a subscription that delivers services to your doorstep, making it the most convenient way to manage car care. Essentially, we are giving time back to our members."

Comparion and Goodhood hold a shared value of prioritizing exceptional customer service. Both companies also share a common belief of staying close to customers and meeting them where they are.

Members of Goodhood pay a subscription of $290 per year and get the following

benefits:

Free unlimited oil changes at their home

Free roadside assistance with national coverage

10% Discount on all car maintenance and repair services

Access to car insurance through Comparion

"Comparion brings Goodhood customers a commitment to exceptional local service and a broad and deep product suite that protects them on the road and at home," said Adam Ruri, Head of National Partnerships for Comparion, a Liberty Mutual company that offers customers personal lines insurance choice from more than 70 companies through 1,500 agents in 44 states.

Through this partnership, Goodhood members now have access to some of the best insurance products in the country, while Comparion customers will receive discounts on Goodhood's subscription services, delivered directly to them. Sign up today at www.goodhood.auto or download the Goodhood Auto app, available in your app store.

About Goodhood

Goodhood is a leading car care brand that delivers convenient car maintenance and repair services directly to customers' doorsteps. With a commitment to exceptional customer service and the use of advanced technology, Goodhood is revolutionizing the way people take care of their cars. Learn more at Goodhood.auto.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Taylor L. Cole, APR for Goodhood

[email protected]

+1 972.333.4343

SOURCE Goodhood