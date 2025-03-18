Good.Lab Empowers Suppliers with Science-Based Target Setting to Win and Protect Business

"Suppliers face intense pressure as customer sustainability demands surge, driven by EcoVadis, CDP & CA Climate Regulations. Our GHG Target Setting tool meets supplier needs—whether on an SBTi path or just starting out." - Liam Bossi, Co-founder & CPO, Good.Lab Post this

With major companies across industries prioritizing suppliers that demonstrate strong sustainability credentials, the pressure on suppliers is higher than ever. Recognizing this, Good.Lab's latest solution offers a clear advantage by simplifying the measurement, tracking, and reporting of GHG emissions in line with the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) standards. By providing a tailored, supplier-focused solution, Good.Lab is ensuring that suppliers have the resources to meet mandates for reporting GHG emissions targets to TCFD, EcoVadis, CDP, California State Climate Regulations, or directly to their customers.

Key Benefits for Suppliers:

Winning New Business: Suppliers using the tool can align with customer sustainability mandates, turning compliance into a competitive differentiator.

Enhanced Visibility: Streamlined dashboards, automated reporting, and real-time tracking enable suppliers to take meaningful action on emissions.

Robust Decision-Making: Comprehensive data insights help suppliers benchmark their performance and set science-based targets with confidence.

Secured Partnerships: As customers integrate science-based requirements into purchasing contracts and negotiations, suppliers are better positioned to secure long-term partnerships.

Driving Industry-Wide Change

Major corporations, including Aldi (75% by 2024), Ulta Beauty (68% by FY2027), AstraZeneca (95% by 2025), Neiman Marcus Group (75% by 2028), and Hyatt (41% by 2025), are already leading the charge by committing to supplier target-setting. Their initiatives underscore the urgent need for suppliers to adopt proactive sustainability practices.

"Suppliers now face unprecedented pressure as customer sustainability demands surge, driven by EcoVadis, CDP, and looming CA Climate Regulations," said Liam Bossi, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Good.Lab. "Our new GHG Target Setting tool was built in direct response to supplier needs. Whether you aspire to follow a SBTi-aligned emissions trajectory or are just beginning to chart your sustainability course, our solution meets you where you are."

About Good.Lab's GHG Target Setting Solution

Good.Lab's structured approach provides suppliers with a comprehensive sustainability toolkit to:

Measure Emissions: Establish a baseline for Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions.

Benchmark Performance: Compare sustainability metrics against industry leaders.

Set Ambitious Targets: Define science-based, and SBTi-aligned reduction goals.

Improve Performance: Build an actionable roadmap that outlines strategic actions aligned with investment plans.

Track Progress: Monitor and transparently report progress to build trust with stakeholders.

About Good.Lab

Good.Lab is a leading provider of sustainability software and consulting solutions dedicated to helping companies accelerate their journey toward a sustainable future. By transforming sustainability challenges into competitive opportunities, Good.Lab equips businesses—from suppliers to major corporations—with the tools they need to build high-performance sustainability programs. As a proud 1% for the Planet member and certified B Corporation™, Good.Lab is committed to driving meaningful change across industries. For more information, visit getgoodlab.com.

