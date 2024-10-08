Good.Lab Empowers Sustainability Reporting into EcoVadis as Approved Training Partner

"As companies face increasing pressure to demonstrate transparency and sustainability in their supply chains, Good.Lab is excited to support businesses in meeting these expectations as an Approved EcoVadis Training Partner." Ted Grozier, Chief Sustainability Officer & Principal, Good.Lab Post this

Strong relationships with suppliers are increasingly pivotal to helping companies reach their ambitious sustainability objectives. Good.Lab is well positioned to help businesses address this challenge with Approved EcoVadis Consultants on staff who bring deep expertise in corporate sustainability strategy. Powered by its cutting-edge sustainability software platform, Good.Lab's in-house team offers expert guidance to help clients navigate EcoVadis and other assessments, while driving improvements in sustainability performance and program development.

"As companies face increasing pressure to demonstrate transparency and sustainability in their supply chains, Good.Lab is excited to support businesses in meeting these expectations as an Approved EcoVadis Training Partner," said Ted Grozier, Chief Sustainability Officer & Principal at Good.Lab. "Our work is at the forefront of helping companies activate, accelerate, and improve their sustainability efforts, and now as an Approved Training Partner we can help our clients boost performance in the key sustainability areas most relevant to EcoVadis."

As an Approved Training Partner, Good.Lab has been trained and approved to:

Educate and support suppliers in understanding the EcoVadis methodology and support with assessment completion.

Provide consultancy services to suppliers to understand their scorecard and Corrective Action Plan, and support with implementing improvements and wider supply chain sustainability practices.

Help buyers understand how the EcoVadis assessment can benefit their business and supply chain.

EcoVadis is emerging as the global standard for supply chain sustainability ratings with more than 100,000 companies rated globally across the themes of Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement.

Approved EcoVadis Training Partners are carefully selected based on their experience and expertise and must complete rigorous training on EcoVadis' methodology and assessment process through EcoVadis Academy. To qualify, partners must demonstrate a deep understanding of local environmental, ethical, and human rights regulations and issues.

About Good.Lab

Good.Lab is a leading provider of Sustainability and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) solutions, dedicated to helping companies of all sizes accelerate towards a sustainable future. As companies are increasingly measured by their long-term impact on communities, the environment, employees, consumers, and shareholders, Good.Lab helps turn sustainability into a competitive edge. With expert-led software and consulting services, Good.Lab empowers companies to build high-performance sustainability programs that meet regulatory and customer demands, offering flexible solutions across carbon, energy, water, waste, and more. A proud 1% for the Planet member and certified B Corporation™, Good.Lab is committed to driving meaningful change. Learn more at getgoodlab.com.

