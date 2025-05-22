"We help you publish one TCFD-aligned report and automatically meet CA SB 261, plus stay ahead of similar, emerging climate disclosure rules." - Andries Verschelden, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer, Good.Lab Post this

"Most teams won't have the time or expertise to untangle climate data and disclosure requirements," said Liam Bossi, Co-founder & Chief Product Officer at Good.Lab. "Our Climate Regulation Solution gets them TCFD report ready quickly and clearly—without the six-figure price tag."

"When you publish one TCFD-aligned report, you automatically meet SB 261 and stay ahead of similar, emerging climate disclosure rules," added Andries Verschelden, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer at Good.Lab. "We deliver a readiness score, plug data gaps, and hand you a filing regulators and investors can trust."

Good.Lab's software platform analyzes existing sustainability initiatives, along with utility, emissions, and supplier data, flags gaps across the four TCFD pillars, and generates assurance grade Scope 1–3 emissions figures aligned to the GHG Protocol. In-house strategists then convert the numbers into a climate disclosure mapped line by line to SB 261 and TCFD and outline next year improvements—compressing months of effort into one focused sprint and handing legal and investor relations teams an accurate, regulator ready report they can file with confidence.

About Good.Lab's Climate Regulation Solution

Good.Lab's approach provides companies with a comprehensive path to regulatory compliance:

Readiness snapshot that diagnoses data and narrative gaps in days;

Report build to produce a finished, audit ready TCFD disclosure;

Expert support to operationalize improvements and reporting readiness; and

GHG Emissions Calculator that delivers Scope 1–3 figures with the limited assurance trail California will require.

About Good.Lab—A certified B Corporation™ and 1 % for the Planet member, Good.Lab equips mid-market businesses with the tools and expertise to turn climate reporting pressure and sustainability challenges into strategic advantage, with a mission to help companies accelerate towards a more sustainable future. Learn more at getgoodlab.com.

Media Contact

Mia Farber, Good.Lab, 1 4084756766, [email protected], https://getgoodlab.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Good.Lab