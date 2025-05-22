Good Lab's new Climate Regulation Solution enables mid-market companies to finish an audit-ready, TCFD-aligned SB 261 report—and the matching SB 253 emissions ledger—in as little as six weeks, well before CARB finalizes its rules.
SAN MATEO, Calif., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Good.Lab, a leader in sustainability software and advisory services, today rolled out its Climate Regulation Solution, a streamlined blend of intuitive software and expert guidance that takes mid-market companies from first assessment to a TCFD-aligned climate report in as little as six weeks—covering California's Senate Bill 261 (climate-related financial risk disclosure) and 253 (GHG emissions).
The California Air Resources Board (CARB) is scheduled to finalize implementing regulations by July 1, 2025, under CA SB 219, leaving little runway before first filings in 2026.
"Most teams won't have the time or expertise to untangle climate data and disclosure requirements," said Liam Bossi, Co-founder & Chief Product Officer at Good.Lab. "Our Climate Regulation Solution gets them TCFD report ready quickly and clearly—without the six-figure price tag."
"When you publish one TCFD-aligned report, you automatically meet SB 261 and stay ahead of similar, emerging climate disclosure rules," added Andries Verschelden, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer at Good.Lab. "We deliver a readiness score, plug data gaps, and hand you a filing regulators and investors can trust."
Good.Lab's software platform analyzes existing sustainability initiatives, along with utility, emissions, and supplier data, flags gaps across the four TCFD pillars, and generates assurance grade Scope 1–3 emissions figures aligned to the GHG Protocol. In-house strategists then convert the numbers into a climate disclosure mapped line by line to SB 261 and TCFD and outline next year improvements—compressing months of effort into one focused sprint and handing legal and investor relations teams an accurate, regulator ready report they can file with confidence.
About Good.Lab's Climate Regulation Solution
Good.Lab's approach provides companies with a comprehensive path to regulatory compliance:
- Readiness snapshot that diagnoses data and narrative gaps in days;
- Report build to produce a finished, audit ready TCFD disclosure;
- Expert support to operationalize improvements and reporting readiness; and
- GHG Emissions Calculator that delivers Scope 1–3 figures with the limited assurance trail California will require.
About Good.Lab—A certified B Corporation™ and 1 % for the Planet member, Good.Lab equips mid-market businesses with the tools and expertise to turn climate reporting pressure and sustainability challenges into strategic advantage, with a mission to help companies accelerate towards a more sustainable future. Learn more at getgoodlab.com.
Media Contact
Mia Farber, Good.Lab, 1 4084756766, [email protected], https://getgoodlab.com
SOURCE Good.Lab
Share this article