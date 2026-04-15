GoodMood Group Showcases AI-Powered Mental Health Solutions at UN Global Medical and Health Forum

GoodMood Group sponsors Global Medical and Health Forum at UN Headquarters, advancing AI-powered mental health solutions worldwide.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GoodMood Group, a leading AI-driven mental health platform, participated as a key sponsor of the Global Medical and Health Forum held on April 8 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. Chairman Chen Guanwei led the company's delegation, alongside its subsidiary, the GoodMood Global Mental Health Program.

The forum brought together nearly 100 leading experts, heads of international organizations, and industry leaders for discussions on medical technology innovation, whole-lifecycle health management, and global health equity. GoodMood's presence underscored the company's growing role in the global mental health landscape and its commitment to advancing AI-powered care on the international stage.

Forum Highlights

The forum featured presentations from prominent international and Chinese researchers. Academician He Jie, who chaired the event, presented breakthroughs in AI-driven oncology diagnostics and large-scale health data monitoring, underscoring the cutting-edge capabilities now being deployed in clinical settings.

Professor Peng Kaiping of Tsinghua University delivered a keynote on positive psychology, outlining how positive psychological interventions and resilience training can meaningfully improve mental health outcomes worldwide. He shared practical initiatives including happiness-focused education programs, psychological crisis hotlines, and well-being technology labs, arguing that mental health literacy can be taught and scaled through evidence-based methods—a key step in shifting the global approach from treatment to prevention.

Additional speakers from Columbia University and Indonesia's National Agency for Drug and Food Control (BPOM) addressed topics including preventive maternal and reproductive health education, international health regulation, and cross-border cooperation.

AI Initiative for Global Health Equity

During the forum, Mr. Thomas W. Brill formally presented the Initiative on AI-Empowered Full-Cycle Diagnosis and Treatment to Promote Global Health Equity, a call to action for leveraging artificial intelligence to expand access to high-quality medical resources around the world—a vision closely aligned with GoodMood's strategic direction.

Looking Ahead

Building on the momentum of the forum, GoodMood Group plans to deepen its international footprint by increasing investment in digital diagnostics, AI-driven R&D, and cross-border partnerships. The company remains committed to advancing the global health equity initiative and delivering intelligent, whole-lifecycle mental health solutions to communities worldwide.

Media Contact

Tony Tcheou, Good Mood Group, 86 186 1031 7947, [email protected], haoxinqing.cn

SOURCE Good Mood Group