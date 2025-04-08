GoodPop and 4ocean Launches New Plastic-Negative Popsicle Line During Earth Month That Cleans The Ocean

Together, we're turning everyday actions into powerful impacts on the ocean's health, and I'm beyond stoked to see the continued impact we'll make together," says Alex Schulze, Co-founder and CEO of 4ocean. Post this

4ocean is a premier ocean cleanup company dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. Since 2017, its professional, full-time captains and crews have removed more than 40 million pounds of plastic waste and other man-made debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines.

Since 2009, Austin-based GoodPop® has been on a mission to unleash joy with its lineup of cleaned up, classic frozen treats made with the good stuff like fruit, oats and dairy, not the junk like artificial dyes or sweeteners.,A leading better for you brand available nationwide, GoodPop is dedicated to doing good, from the high-quality ingredients they ethically source, to how we take care of our partners and planet.

"Partnering with GoodPop to launch these 4ocean Blue Lemonade Pops is a big step in making ocean cleanup accessible to everyone," says Alex Schulze, Co-founder and CEO of 4ocean. "Every purchase not only supports our mission to remove plastic from the ocean but also gives people a tangible way to make a difference. Together, we're turning everyday actions into powerful impacts on the ocean's health, and I'm beyond stoked to see the continued impact we'll make together."

4ocean launched its corporate partnership program in 2022 to help forward-thinking brands transition to the circular economy—a regenerative economic system designed to minimize waste, maximize resource efficiency, and promote sustainability by designing products, processes, and business models that make it possible for brands to use their resources in a continuous loop without degradation or loss of value.

Through its corporate partnerships program, 4ocean helps brands calculate the total amount of plastic they produce as a business or for a specific product or product line. The brand then purchases 4ocean Plastic Credits to fund the removal of an equal or greater amount of plastic waste from the world's waterways. In 2023, GoodPop became the first ever Plastic Neutral Consumable Brand to join 4ocean's clean ocean movement and is on track to pull over 1 million pounds of trash and plastic from the ocean, rivers, and coastlines.

"As the first food brand to be Plastic Neutral Certified with 4ocean, we're thrilled to continue our partnership with this collaboration," says GoodPop founder and CEO Daniel Goetz. "The Blue Lemonade Pops are a delicious way for consumers to personally support this important work of cleaning up our oceans, which aligns directly with our mission to make cleaned-up treats with a purpose."

By partnering with 4ocean to support the clean ocean movement, GoodPop is joined by other top brands such as John Frieda, Mount Gay Rum, Nature Gnaws and U.S. Polo Assn. Together, 4ocean and its Plastic Neutral Partners will remove millions of pounds of plastic from waterways all around the world and create a framework for sustainability that other brands can follow.

The new line of GoodPop 4ocean Blue Lemonade Pops comes in boxes of 6, made with real, organic fruit juice and no added sugar, artificial sweeteners or dyes and retails at $5.99 at Whole Foods nationwide. For more information, please visit https://goodpop.com/flavors/4ocean-blue-lemonade.

4ocean is an ocean cleanup company based in Boca Raton, FL, that's dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, they harness the power of business to fund a global cleanup operation that recovers millions of pounds of plastic and other debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines each year.

About GoodPop®

Since 2009, GoodPop has been on a mission to clean up the classic treats we're nostalgic for by offering better-for-you frozen pops and bubbly beverages made of real ingredients with less sugar and nothing artificial. Our delicious and wholesome products are genuinely good, inside and out. From the high-quality ingredients we ethically source to how we take care of our partners and planet, we exist to give back to our communities one treat and good deed at a time. GoodPop products come in 20+ delicious flavors and are available nationwide at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Publix, Walmart, Kroger, Sam's Club and more. To learn more about GoodPop visit www.goodpop.com.

