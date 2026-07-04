GoodPower Wins a Fast Company 2026 World Changing Ideas Award

GoodPower, a strategic communications, research and organizing group accelerating the global transition to a decarbonized economy, announced that it won a Fast Company 2026 World Changing Ideas Award for its Global Creator Academy, earning recognition in the prestigious General Excellence list. The annual awards recognize innovative projects and organizations that are delivering measurable impact on some of the world's most pressing challenges.
WASHINGTON, July 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GoodPower, a strategic communications, research and organizing group accelerating the global transition to a decarbonized economy, announced today that it won a Fast Company 2026 World Changing Ideas Award for its Global Creator Academy, earning recognition in the prestigious General Excellence list. The annual awards recognize innovative projects and organizations that are delivering measurable impact on some of the world's most pressing challenges.
As we seek to unlock the economic potential of the renewable energy transition globally from Brazil to South Africa, we recognize that progress will depend on stronger public understanding, clearer economic signals, and the ability to turn that awareness into action. GoodPower's Global Creator Academy is equipping a new generation of trusted content creators with the training, education and resources to deploy impactful campaigns, inoculate followers to misinformation and inform audiences of the economic benefits of the renewable energy transition.
Since launching in September 2024, the Global Creator Academy has recruited, trained and resourced nearly 2,500 creators to participate in campaigns to collectively:
- Publish more than 3,300 pieces of content
- Deliver 8.1 million impressions
- Generate an average 3,000 views and 3.1% engagement rate per post
"We are honored that Fast Company has recognized GoodPower's work and innovation as we continuously seek to further our impact," said Leah Qusba, CEO of GoodPower. "If we want to engage people at scale, we need trusted local messengers who can cut through misinformation, connect with their communities and make content that's relevant to their everyday lives."
GoodPower was among the earliest advocacy organizations to integrate creator-led communications into its campaigns starting in 2020 with its award-winning Creator Collective program – which is focused on a U.S. audience and is currently over 9,900 strong – recognizing the growing influence of trusted digital voices long before creator engagement became a widespread strategy. Today, its model is increasingly being adopted by organizations seeking to reach audiences that traditional communications approaches often miss.
GoodPower has a mission to empower humanity to accelerate the global transition to a decarbonized economy. The organization works globally to unlock the enormous economic potential of the energy transition – more affordable energy bills, better and more abundant jobs, healthier food, economic security for families and farmers and a better economy that works for all of us.
Media Contact
Shwetha Ganesh, GoodPower, 1 (901) 826-4718, [email protected]
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