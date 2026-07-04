GoodPower Wins a Fast Company 2026 World Changing Ideas Award

"If we want to engage people at scale, we need trusted local messengers who can cut through misinformation, connect with their communities and make content that's relevant to their everyday lives," said Leah Qusba, CEO of GoodPower. Post this

Since launching in September 2024, the Global Creator Academy has recruited, trained and resourced nearly 2,500 creators to participate in campaigns to collectively:

Publish more than 3,300 pieces of content

Deliver 8.1 million impressions

Generate an average 3,000 views and 3.1% engagement rate per post

"We are honored that Fast Company has recognized GoodPower's work and innovation as we continuously seek to further our impact," said Leah Qusba, CEO of GoodPower. "If we want to engage people at scale, we need trusted local messengers who can cut through misinformation, connect with their communities and make content that's relevant to their everyday lives."

GoodPower was among the earliest advocacy organizations to integrate creator-led communications into its campaigns starting in 2020 with its award-winning Creator Collective program – which is focused on a U.S. audience and is currently over 9,900 strong – recognizing the growing influence of trusted digital voices long before creator engagement became a widespread strategy. Today, its model is increasingly being adopted by organizations seeking to reach audiences that traditional communications approaches often miss.

GoodPower has a mission to empower humanity to accelerate the global transition to a decarbonized economy. The organization works globally to unlock the enormous economic potential of the energy transition – more affordable energy bills, better and more abundant jobs, healthier food, economic security for families and farmers and a better economy that works for all of us.

Media Contact

Shwetha Ganesh, GoodPower, 1 (901) 826-4718, [email protected]

SOURCE GoodPower