Channeling the Pop Art era, the angled, fashion-forward Pop G frame is lightweight, gender neutral, and priced at just $25 making them well-suited for group runs by the trendiest stores on Trendy Street. Post this

goodr sunglasses now come in 10 styles: The Pop G, The OG (original), The BFG (for big heads), The LFG (for small heads), The Circle G (circular), The Mach G (aviator), The Runway (cat-eye), The VRG (mono-lens), The PHG (double-bridge) and The WRAP G (wraparound). Most recently, the brand launched The Snow G, $75 winter goggles for anyone that come equipped with a hard case and two swappable lenses for varying light conditions.

goodr is known for creating and selling budget-friendly athletic eyewear that doesn't slip or bounce, and all goodr sunglasses are all polarized and all fun. Every goodr product speaks to what the brand refers to as the four Fs: Fun (featuring colors and names that pop), Fashionable (wear the same sunnies while you're working out or at happy hour), Functional (no slip when you sweat, no bounce when you move) and 'Ffordable (starting at $25).

"SQUAAAWK!!! Andy Warhol recently told me at a cocktail party if I duct-taped a pair of these NEW Pop Gs to a wall, they'd be a priceless masterpiece. Luckily, the masses can snag a pair for just $25," said goodr's avian CEO, Carl the Flamingo, who is blissfully unaware that Pop Art legend Andy Warhol passed away in 1987.

About goodr:

We are recklessly committed to fun… blah, blah, blah, sunglasses. Since 2015, goodr has made $25 Active Sunglasses for Anyone that are No Slip. No Bounce. All Polarized. All Fun. goodrs can be purchased directly at goodr.com; at our Los Angeles-based retail store, the goodr Cabana; and through leading national retailers like REI, Fleet Feet, Public Lands, and more. All of our products speak to the four Fs: Fun, Fashionable, Functional, and 'Ffordable, which make them perfect for running, beasting, biking, golfing, skiing, snowboarding, or really anything active. goodr has received accolades from leading media outlets like Runner's World, Outside, Men's Health, Women's Health, Bicycling, and GQ, so we know we're doing something right.

