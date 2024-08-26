goodr Launches Three New Performance-Focused Athletic Sunglasses Styles

goodr, the affordable active eyewear brand known for its fashionable sunglasses for athletes, has introduced three new all-performance frame styles: Bolt G, Bug G, and Astro G. Post this

Bolt G has no-slip temple grips, a fully adjustable nose piece, and ventilated lenses for cool, clear vision. This frame style is ideal for baseball and other team sports, but athletes of all stripes can rock the Bolt G. The Bolt G is available in four colorways: Dante's Shin Splint Inferno is a solid red frame with rose reflective lenses, Tentacle Tag Champion is a translucent purple frame with light pink reflective lenses, The Jungle is My Playground is a translucent green frame with amber gradient lenses, and Do It For The Victory Dance is a solid black frame with burnt orange reflective lenses.

Bug G has an aerodynamic wraparound shape, a dual lens frame, and comfort-grip nosepads. Runners and revelers alike love this frame style for working out or going out, as the Bug G works for athletics or aesthetics. The Bug G is available in three colorways: Cleared for Takeoff is a translucent white frame with black non-reflective lenses, In My Periwinkle Prime is a solid pastel purple frame with teal reflective lenses, and Grass Stain Hall of Fame is a solid green frame with amber reflective lenses.

Astro G has a shield-style wrap single lens with anti-fog coating and a fully adjustable nose piece. Cyclists love this style, but it's also ready for any outdoor adventures. Astro G is available in three colorways: Ready the Confetti Cannon is a translucent pink frame with teal reflective lenses, My Sweat Has an Octane Rating is a solid black frame with black gradient lenses, and Kidnapped By a Cyborg is a solid pastel blue frame with blue gradient lenses.

Bolt G, Bug G, and Astro G each retail for $35 and are available now at goodr.com.

About goodr:

We exist to give you permission to be unabashedly yourself...unless you're an a**hole. Since 2015, we've made polarized sunglasses that speak to the four Fs: Fun, Fashionable, Functional and 'Ffordable. goodrs can be purchased directly at goodr.com; at our Los Angeles-based retail store, the goodr Cabana; and through leading national retailers like REI, Dick's Sporting Goods, Tilly's, and more. goodrs don't slip or bounce while running, beasting, biking, golfing, or gaming. goodr is the three-time recipient of Runner's World Gear of the Year, so we know we're doing something right.

