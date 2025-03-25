GoodRx Joins NCPDP's Elite Partner Program, Demonstrating Long-Term Commitment to Advancing Healthcare Standards

"GoodRx's participation as an Elite Partner is a significant step in advancing NCPDP's vital work," said Lee Ann Stember, President & CEO of NCPDP. Post this

As an Elite Partner, GoodRx is making a three-year commitment to support the development of standards, industry initiatives, and NCPDP's leadership in the healthcare industry. This partnership also advances education, drives new product development, and enhances existing NCPDP initiatives, further solidifying the organization's role in shaping industry-wide progress.

"We are dedicated to making healthcare more accessible and affordable for everyone," said Aaron Crittenden, President of Rx Marketplace at GoodRx. "Our long-standing relationship with NCPDP has played an essential role in streamlining prescription access and improving transparency. As an Elite Partner, we look forward to deepening our collaboration and driving meaningful advancements in healthcare technology and medication affordability."

As one of only five organizations chosen for this exclusive program, GoodRx brings a unique perspective to the table, leveraging data and technology to enhance prescription transparency, streamline workflows, and improve patient experiences. By joining the ranks of esteemed Elite Partners, including CoverMyMeds, Pharmacy Focus, Surescripts, and FDB, GoodRx further solidifies its role in shaping the future of healthcare interoperability and patient access to care.

About NCPDP

The National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP), established in 1977, is a nonprofit ANSI-accredited Standards Developer (ASD) with members across the healthcare industry. NCPDP develops standards and solutions to improve the exchange of information for medications, supplies, and services, including the SCRIPT Standard for ePrescribing and the Telecommunication Standard. Its data products include dataQ®, providing insights on over 80,000 pharmacies, and HCIdea®, a prescriber database with over 3.7 million records. NCPDP's RxReconn® offers real-time tracking of pharmacy-related legislative and regulatory activity at state and national levels. Named in federal legislation such as HIPAA and HITECH, NCPDP has been advancing healthcare interoperability for decades. Learn more at http://www.ncpdp.org.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is the leading platform for medication savings in the U.S., used by nearly 30 million consumers and over one million healthcare professionals annually. Uniquely situated at the center of the healthcare ecosystem, GoodRx connects consumers, healthcare professionals, payers, pharmacy benefit managers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and retail pharmacies to make saving on medications easier. By reducing friction and inefficiencies, GoodRx helps consumers save time and money when filling prescriptions so they can get the care they deserve. Since 2011, GoodRx has helped Americans save over $85 billion on the cost of their medications.

GoodRx periodically posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com.

GoodRx Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

