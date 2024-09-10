GoodSAM Debuts New Organic, Raw Cane Sugar Chocolate Bars, Chocolate Covered Nuts and Fruit

GoodSAM Foods announces newest addition to a portfolio of various nuts, coffee, and Fruit Chips. The NEW line of organic, raw cane sugar chocolate bars, chocolate-covered nuts, and fruit are all non-GMO certified, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, and vegan certified. Post this

"At GoodSAM our mission is always to innovate new, delicious products that make sustainability and regeneratively sourced products more accessible to the average consumer while creating relationships that truly benefit our farmers. With our new chocolates, farmers are paid more than a 10 percent fairtrade markup as a means to reduce poverty," said Heather K. Terry, founder & CEO of GoodSAM. "By revamping our chocolate line, we are showing that we are uncomfortable with complacency and if we find a new, better way to create sustainable snacks we will pursue it. Chocolate is a creature comfort and this new line is making the planet a little more comfortable, too."

Chocolate products that are more than just a sweet treat, all products in GoodSAM's new chocolate portfolio are organic, non-GMO certified, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, vegan certified, and packaged in 100% compostable packaging. Products include:

Dark Chocolate Bars (MSRP $5.99 , 2.8 oz bar) Elevate your chocolate experience with three delectable varieties:

Hazelnut 70% Dark Chocolate: A luxurious blend of rich dark chocolate and crunchy roasted hazelnuts.

Sea Salt & Nibs 70% Dark Chocolate: A delightful sweet and salty combination of smooth dark chocolate, sea salt, and crispy cocoa nibs.

80% Dark Chocolate: A bold and creamy bar for true chocolate enthusiasts.

Chocolate Covered Macadamia Nuts (MSRP $6.99 , 3.5 oz) Crunchy roasted macadamia nuts enveloped in 70% dark chocolate, sourced from the lush foothills of Mount Kenya.

Chocolate Dipped Mango (MSRP $6.99 , 3.5 oz) Succulent mango pieces dipped in rich dark chocolate made from regeneratively farmed cacao and raw cane sugar.

GoodSAM's new chocolate line represents a significant departure from industry norms. Unlike many brands that mix Fair Trade and non-Fair Trade cacao, our chocolates are made exclusively with Fair & Direct Trade cacao. This ensures that every bar is crafted from cacao sourced from farmers and cooperatives dedicated to agroforestry practices that sustain and enrich ecosystems. Additionally, GoodSAM is committed to supporting local cacao farming communities by working closely with them to address specific needs and launch initiatives that drive positive, lasting impact.

GoodSAM's products are available on GoodSAMFoods.com, Amazon, Thrive Market, and select retailers, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Erewhon & Fresh Thyme, and include various nuts, coffee, and the new Crispy, Crunchy Fruit Chips. All products in the GoodSAM line are direct trade, non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan and are grown using regenerative farming techniques, preserving indigenous and smallholder farmer wisdom. Discover more about the brand at https://goodsamfoods.com/.

About GoodSAM Foods

Founded in 2019 by natural products industry veteran Heather K. Terry, GoodSAM P.B.C. is a B-Corp Certified snack and food brand on a mission. At GoodSAM, we're dedicated to creating food that's Good for You, Good for Farmers, and Good for the Planet. Building strong, meaningful connections with our supply networks, manufacturers, and smallholder and indigenous farming communities is at the heart of everything we do at GoodSAM. Our mission is rooted in regenerative farming practices, which help keep soil healthy and ensure that our farms can thrive for generations. When you choose GoodSAM, you can feel confident that you're supporting a brand that genuinely cares about making a positive impact through its products. With every bite, you're choosing food that reflects our commitment to sustainability and community. Through food, we care.

Media Contact

Sarah O'Connor-Guffey, GoodSAM Foods, 1 815-630-9557, [email protected], https://goodsamfoods.com/

SOURCE GoodSAM Foods