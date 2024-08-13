GoodSAM Introduces Irresistible Fruit Chips: The Crispy, Crunchy Sustainable Snack Now at Whole Foods Nationwide

GoodSAM's Crispy Crunchy Fruit Chips were the creation of mothers and community leaders and celebrate regenerative harvesting. Available in Pineapple Slices, Pineapple Chips, Plantain Chips, Pineapple Chili Lime Chips, and Banana Chips they are available at Whole Foods and on GoodSAM 's website. Post this

"The GoodSAM team has always made innovation a central part of our mission, constantly seeking new ways to create products that benefit both people and the planet. Our new Crispy, Crunchy Fruit Chips are a perfect example of this women-led innovation as they're not only simple and delicious but also let consumers participate in the regenerative agriculture movement, which is transforming the food system and combating climate change with every bite," said Heather K. Terry, founder & CEO of GoodSAM. "With every snack and sip, we're committed to empowering farmers worldwide and advancing a more sustainable future by creating responsibly sourced products, partnering with like-minded organizations, and working with retailers who share our core values of sustainability and positive change."

The Crispy Crunchy Fruit Chips are made using a slow-baked process that enhances the natural sugars and flavors, without added oils and preservatives. They are no-sugar added, Direct Trade, vegan, and non-GMO certified—ideal for anyone seeking a nourishing treat. Available in five tempting varieties, these sustainable snacks include:

Pineapple Slices (MSRP $4.99 for 1 oz)

Pineapple Chips (MSRP $2.99 for .7 oz)

Plantain Chips (MSRP $2.99 for .7 oz)

Pineapple Chili Lime Chips (MSRP $2.99 for .7 oz)

Banana Chips (MSRP $2.99 for .7 oz)

GoodSAM's products can be purchased directly from GoodSAMFoods.com, as well as on Amazon, Thrive Market, and select retailers, like Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Erewhon and Fresh Thyme. Our full range includes fruit chips, organic chocolates, nuts, coffee, and more– all crafted with direct trade practices, non-GMO ingredients, and regenerative farming techniques that honor indigenous and smallholder farmers. For more information about GoodSAM and our mission, please visit https://goodsamfoods.com/. For sales inquiries, contact Kari Janapareddi at [email protected].

About GoodSAM Foods

Founded in 2019 by natural products industry veteran Heather K. Terry, GoodSAM P.B.C. is a B-Corp Certified snack and food brand on a mission. At GoodSAM, we're dedicated to creating food that's Good for You, Good for Farmers, and Good for the Planet. Building strong, meaningful connections with our supply networks, manufacturers, and smallholder and indigenous farming communities is at the heart of everything we do at GoodSAM. Our mission is rooted in regenerative farming practices, which help keep soil healthy and ensure that our farms can thrive for generations. When you choose GoodSAM, you can feel confident that you're supporting a brand that genuinely cares about making a positive impact through its products. With every bite, you're choosing food that reflects our commitment to sustainability and community. Through food, we care.

