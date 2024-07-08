GoodShip Launches Redesigned Webflow Website by Veza Digital After $8M Series A

"I'm proud of the results we achieved, giving GoodShip a dynamic site that meets their needs and positions them for future growth. This project showcases our team's resilience and innovative problem-solving. I'm excited to continue our partnership and help GoodShip thrive online." Post this

Landing Page Transformed To Complex Webflow Website

Getting closer to GoodShip's digital excellence, Veza Digital recognized the critical needs for their strong online presence:

to make an attractive and intuitive website

to provide seamless functionalities

These two needs made a foundation of the complete project, overcoming website limitations for better internal, as well as user experience.

Veza Digital migrated GoodShip's single-page website to Webflow, expanding the abilities that were primarily relying on HubSpot tracking.

With Webflow's user-friendly CMS, the addressed content update and edit issues were checked off the list, leaving a clear space for ongoing content creation through blogs and webinars.

The resource page implementation allowed GoodShip to share valuable insights as well as to allow their SEO efforts to grow.

Overcoming Animation Challenges

GoodShip's previous website had complex animation which made code detection almost impossible.

Veza Digital took the opportunity to re-design more efficient static Lotties, placing them in the hero and footer section.

Animation additions made GoodShip's website more visually attractive, enhancing the overall impression of the platform as well as the user experience.

Michael Ivy, Account Manager at Veza Digital said about the project:

"I'm proud of the results we achieved, giving GoodShip a dynamic site that meets their needs and positions them for future growth. This project showcases our team's resilience and innovative problem-solving. I'm excited to continue our partnership and help GoodShip thrive online."

Moving The Boundaries in The Logistics Industry

The result of the GoodShip project was a revitalized and improved website made for success - bringing mutual satisfaction to both sides.

"The Veza team was an exceptional partner through the entire design and development process. Highly responsive, timely, and communicative. They excelled at translating our feedback into a website our team and customers love."

- Paige LaNasa, Head of Marketing, GoodShip

About Veza Digital

Veza Digital is the top Webflow agency specializing in creating high-performing websites that drive results. With a deep understanding of digital marketing, Veza Digital partners with clients to achieve their business goals through innovative website design, demand generation, and demand capture campaigns.

