Goodwill Collaborative Launches Sustainability Initiative to Turn Unsellable Glass into Valuable Sand

The sustainability collaborative is funded through a generous grant awarded by the Truist Charitable Fund, enabling the purchase of glass pulverizers and underwriting the cost of training and education in the community, which is a main focus of the initiative. This forward-thinking program is set to create significant employment opportunities by training and upskilling 1,500 individuals among the three collaborating organizations by the end of 2024.

Kickoff events are slated for May 22nd in Washington, D.C., and May 23rd in Delaware, followed by a subsequent gathering in Baltimore, MD. by Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake in June.

Glass pulverizers will be officially unveiled to the communities along with demonstrations of the equipment, both in-person in Washington and via video in Delaware,and will illustrate how the organizations will breathe new life into items that lost their luster sitting on store shelves. The raw materials created can then be sold to existing domestic markets. Glass, for example, can be imploded into sand and cullet for use in construction and manufacturing projects.

"By turning what was once considered waste into a valuable resource, we are not only protecting our planet but also providing our community with the tools to thrive in an evolving economy," said Catherine Meloy, CEO of Goodwill of Greater Washington.

"This initiative represents a significant step forward in our commitment to environmental stewardship and economic development," said Colleen Morrone, CEO of Goodwill of Delaware & Delaware County. "Training more than 1,500 individuals in new skills is a testament to our belief in the potential of every person to contribute positively to society."

"Our collaboration is about more than just recycling; it's about transforming lives through job creation and education," said Lisa Rusyniak, CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake. "These new green job skills will enable our employees and their families to enjoy a brighter future while contributing to the sustainability of their communities."

The collaborative, powered by Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, Goodwill of Greater Washington, and Goodwill of Delaware & Delaware County was conceived during discussions on how to leverage the collective reach and resources of their organizations to make a tangible impact on the environment while fostering economic growth.

About Goodwill of Greater Washington

Goodwill of Greater Washington transforms lives and communities through the power of education and employment. For more information, visit: dcgoodwill.org.

About Goodwill of Delaware & Delaware County

Goodwill of Delaware & Delaware County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve the quality of life for people facing barriers to self-sufficiency, through the Power of Work! Our community-based workforce development programs provide essential job skills, work-based learning opportunities and employment support services that empower people to reach their full potential, provide for themselves and their families, and contribute to the economic and social growth of their communities. Please visit http://www.GoodwillDE.org to learn more and join us in building brighter futures.

About Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, Inc.

Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, Inc. prepares people to secure and retain employment and build successful independent lives. Goodwill annually provides services to more than 4,000 people in need of assistance because of physical, mental or other social barriers and places approximately 1,000 into jobs giving them "Not a charity, but a chance." For more information, visit: goodwillches.org

Media Contact

Jen Reed, On The Marc Media, 508.944.4884, [email protected], www.OnTheMarcMedia.com

SOURCE Goodwill Collaborative