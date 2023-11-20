Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake Hosts 66th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner and Resource Fair

Baltimoreans in need will enjoy thousands of free Thanksgiving dinners on Wednesday, November 22

BALTIMORE, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake is hosting its 66th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner and Resource Fair on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. More than 2,000 people are expected to enjoy free holiday turkey meals with all the trimmings. The event will take place at the Baltimore Convention Center, 1 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, running from 11:45 a.m. until 2:45 p.m.

More than 300 volunteers, from across Maryland, will come together to help serve meals to individuals who otherwise may not be able to celebrate the holidays. There will be plenty of food for everyone who wants to come by, including:

2,700 pounds of turkey, which translates to about 200 turkeys donated by Giant Food Stores

2,400 slices of cake

60 pounds of pork shoulder

87 gallons of milk

4,000 bananas and tangerines

In addition to the food and entertainment, a Resource Fair will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to have resumes prepared for them and talk to Goodwill staff about programs focused on job training and health-related resources. The purpose of the fair is to assist those who are unemployed, underemployed, or facing barriers to gaining employment.

For more information, visit: Goodwillches.org/Thanksgiving

About Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, Inc.

Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, Inc. prepares people to secure and retain employment and build successful independent lives. Goodwill annually provides services to more than 58,000 people in need of assistance because of physical, mental or other social barriers and places approximately 2,500 into jobs giving them "Not a charity, but a chance." For more information, visit: goodwillches.org/

Media Contact

Kathleen Silverstein, On the Marc Media, 410.963.2345, [email protected], www.onthemarcmedia.com

SOURCE Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake