Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake Hosts 67th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner and Resource Fair

Over 2,000 Baltimoreans in need will enjoy a free Thanksgiving dinner on Wednesday, November 27. Tickets Now Available Online. The event will include a resource fair to provide necessary services.

BALTIMORE, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake will host its 67th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner and Resource Fair on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. More than 2,000 people are expected for this free holiday gathering featuring a delicious turkey dinner with all the trimmings. The event will take place at the Baltimore Convention Center, Halls A & B (1 West Pratt Street in Baltimore), from 11:45 a.m. until 2:45 p.m.

More than 300 volunteers from across Maryland will join Goodwill staff to help serve meals to individuals who otherwise may not be able to celebrate the holiday. There will be plenty of food for everyone who attends, including:

2,700 pounds of turkey, which translates to about 200 turkeys donated by Giant Food Stores

2,400 slices of cake

60 pounds of pork shoulder

87 gallons of milk

4,000 bananas and tangerines

How to Attend:

Free general admission tickets for the meal are available here.

Community organizations can complete this form to request tickets to distribute.

Resource Fair:

In addition to the food and entertainment, a Resource Fair will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to have resumes prepared for them and talk to Goodwill staff about job training programs and health-related resources. This annual fair assists Baltimoreans who are unemployed, underemployed or facing barriers to gaining employment. Community organizations seeking to have a booth at the fair should fill out this form. (For Resource Fair questions, email Michael at [email protected].)

For More Information, Visit: Goodwillches.org/Thanksgiving.

About Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, Inc.

Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, Inc., prepares people to secure and retain employment and build successful independent lives. Goodwill annually provides services to more than 58,000 people in need of assistance because of physical, mental or other social barriers, and places approximately 2,500 into jobs giving them "Not a charity, but a chance." For more information, visit: goodwillches.org/

