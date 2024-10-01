Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake Launches Sustainability Initiative to Turn Unsellable Glass into Valuable Sand

"This [collaboration] is about more than just recycling; it's about transforming lives through job creation and education." Lisa Rusyniak, CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake. Post this

A kickoff event showcasing the glass pulverizer will take place on October 17, 2024, featuring a live demonstration of the machine in action. The event will show how Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake will breathe new life into items that once sat unsold on store shelves. The raw materials, including sand and cullet, will be sold to domestic markets for use in construction and manufacturing projects.

"Our collaboration is about more than just recycling; it's about transforming lives through job creation and education," said Lisa Rusyniak, CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake. "These new green job skills will enable our employees and their families to enjoy a brighter future while contributing to the sustainability of their communities."

The collaborative, powered by Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, Goodwill of Greater Washington, and Goodwill of Delaware & Delaware County, was conceived during discussions on how to leverage the collective reach and resources of their organizations to make a tangible impact on the environment while fostering economic growth.

About Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, Inc.

Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, Inc. prepares people to secure and retain employment and build successful independent lives. Goodwill annually provides services to more than 4,000 people in need of assistance because of physical, mental or other social barriers and places approximately 1,000 into jobs giving them "Not a charity, but a chance." For more information, visit: goodwillches.org

Media Contact

Jen Reed, On The Marc Media, 508.944.4884, [email protected], www.OnTheMarcMedia.com

SOURCE Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, Inc.