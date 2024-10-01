Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake Launches Sustainability Initiative to Turn Unsellable Glass into Valuable Sand

The innovative program in Baltimore, MD will protect the environment and support local economies by addressing two problems — there's too much unusable glass and a global sand shortage.
BALTIMORE, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake is proud to announce an innovative initiative to pulverize unsellable glass into sand. This program will transform what was once waste into a valuable resource, while also boosting local economies and advancing environmental protection. Every year, enormous amounts of glass products, including flatware, mugs, glasses, vases, china and more, are donated to Goodwill but often don't sell. This new initiative tackles that issue by using a large glass pulverizer to convert these unsellable items into sand—a critical resource that's rapidly being depleted.
According to the Glass Manufacturing Industry Council (GMIC), glass is 100% recyclable, but only about 33% is recycled in the United States, leaving tons of it to accumulate in landfills. This Goodwill effort directly addresses that challenge, converting waste glass into sand using a pulverizer. A 2022 United Nations report identifies sand as the second-most consumed resource on Earth after water and highlights its unsustainable consumption, which is increasing by 6% every year.
This sustainability program, funded by a generous grant from the Truist Charitable Fund, supports both the purchase of the glass pulverizer and community education and training efforts. Goodwill organizations in Washington, D.C., and Delaware have already launched similar programs. Collectively, the initiative is expected to create significant employment opportunities by training and upskilling 1,500 individuals by the end of 2024.
A kickoff event showcasing the glass pulverizer will take place on October 17, 2024, featuring a live demonstration of the machine in action. The event will show how Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake will breathe new life into items that once sat unsold on store shelves. The raw materials, including sand and cullet, will be sold to domestic markets for use in construction and manufacturing projects.
"Our collaboration is about more than just recycling; it's about transforming lives through job creation and education," said Lisa Rusyniak, CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake. "These new green job skills will enable our employees and their families to enjoy a brighter future while contributing to the sustainability of their communities."
The collaborative, powered by Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, Goodwill of Greater Washington, and Goodwill of Delaware & Delaware County, was conceived during discussions on how to leverage the collective reach and resources of their organizations to make a tangible impact on the environment while fostering economic growth.
