Goody Introduces AI Gifting: An AI-Powered Assistant For Personalized Gifts at Scale

Then, using data from millions of gifts sent, Goody's AI engine recommends gifts, selects a digital card, and even drafts a message for the recipient. Senders can follow up via chat to refine the gift search, browse recommendations, or retool the card message in their authentic voice.

Gift-giving remains one of the most time-consuming and emotionally fraught tasks in both personal and professional life. It's also one of the first responsibilities busy executives delegate to personal assistants. For everyone else, the process is still surprisingly manual: choosing the right item, writing the message, selecting a card, and hoping the gift feels personal rather than generic. AI Gifting aims to solve all of that.

"We have so much data on what gifts people actually want and where they get stuck," says Katy Carrigan, CEO of Goody. "Finding the right item is difficult. Writing the message or choosing a card is often just as challenging. Our idea was to use AI to sidestep all that friction, without the end result feeling impersonal or generic."

A Humble Approach to a Hard Problem

Goody has sent millions of gifts across corporate, workplace, and personal occasions. The company has long known that "the perfect gift" is a much harder problem than it appears, involving taste, culture, relationships, timing, and emotion.

Goody's team approached the project with careful realism about the strengths and limitations of current AI systems.

"AI gifting is a totally new way to use Goody, but it's not magic," said Mark Bao, CTO and co-founder. "It was important to leverage natural language, to let our users refine their requests. We want to help people choose gifts in a way that feels human. The goal isn't for you to enter a few words and hit send."

How AI Gifting Works

Users simply describe the intention behind the gift — for example, "wellness gifts for my team" or "something thoughtful for a millennial colleague." Goody's AI model analyzes millions of anonymized gift transactions to identify the best matches.

The system then:

Suggests relevant gift options – or creates a flexible gift that recipients can choose themselves

Selects a digital card that fits the tone

Drafts a personalized message

From there, the sender can adjust details: recipient attributes, budget, message tone, or gift options. The experience is designed to feel like a conversation, not a command.

"There is already so much doubt out there about what's genuine and what's AI slop. So it was really important to us that the end result that recipients experience feels like it's coming from a real person," Carrigan said. "AI is just there to help people get to a place of inspiration, personalization, and authenticity faster. It's not replacing the human element."

Exciting early results

Since launching AI gifting in a limited beta, hundreds of businesses have begun using the new feature to craft their gift campaigns.

"It was clear right from the jump that our customers really love to use this," said Bao. "We've seen usage for every kind of gift occasion you can imagine."

Above all, senders are using the tool to get inspiration for unique gift ideas – often with ultra-specific inputs.

"Although there will probably always be a place for browsing a store in the conventional way, it's clear that conversational, AI-powered product recommendations are going to be a big part of the future," said Bao.

Why This Matters Now

The corporate gifting market is estimated at $242 billion, yet satisfaction remains low due to operational friction, impersonal gifts, and poor recipient experiences. Companies are increasingly exploring whether AI can meaningfully improve creativity, personalization, and efficiency in workplace culture.

Goody views AI Gifting as the first step in what will be a long journey towards hyperpersonalized, 1:1 gifts that can be sent at scale.

"We're clear-eyed about where AI works and where it doesn't," Bao said. "But we're seeing moments that feel genuinely magical. We went from being skeptical about AI-powered gifting to believing it can be a core part of how people connect."

Availability

Goody's AI Gifting feature launched on Dec. 8 on all plans, including its free Starter tier.

Founded in 2020, Goody is the modern digital gifting platform used by more than 20,000 companies to send thoughtful gifts with ease. Goody simplifies gifting by allowing recipients to choose what they want and enter their own addresses, ensuring flexibility, personalization, and delight. The company is backed by leading investors like SoftBank and NEA. Inc. Magazine ranked Goody as the fastest-growing gifting company in the U.S. in 2025.

Learn more at www.ongoody.com

