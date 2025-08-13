Goody Ranks No. 604 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Making the Inc. 5000 in our first year of eligibility is an incredible honor," said Katy Carrigan, CEO of Goody. "This milestone reflects the dedication of our team, the loyalty of our customers, and our belief that technology can make thoughtful gifting effortless, joyful, and accessible to all." Post this

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have thrived in the face of economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and shifting labor markets. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, collectively adding more than 48,000 jobs to the U.S. economy during that time.

The Inc. 5000 list offers a data-driven look at the most successful independent businesses in the U.S. economy's most dynamic segment—its entrepreneurial sector. The complete list of 2025 honorees, along with industry rankings and company profiles, is available at www.inc.com/inc5000.

Founded in 2020, Goody has transformed the way people send and receive gifts. Its platform allows recipients to choose and customize their gifts instantly—no address required—making it ideal for both personal gestures and large-scale corporate programs. Customers love Goody's highly curated gift collection of 400+ brands, like MALIN + GOETZ, JBL, Levain Bakery, Aesop, and hundreds of branded swag products.

In the past year, Goody has continued to grow its corporate gifting business while launching an innovative partnership with Edible Arrangements, solidifying its growth across multiple product lines.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021; be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2024; and have met minimum revenue thresholds of $100,000 in 2021 and $2 million in 2024.

About Goody

Goody is a modern gifting platform that makes sending personal or corporate gifts as easy as sending a text. With a curated catalog of 450+ brands, Goody is trusted by over 15,000 businesses—including 64% of the Fortune 100. Its powerful Commerce API enables third-party marketplaces to seamlessly integrate thousands of premium products into their own storefronts at scale. Learn more at ongoody.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future. Through its journalism and events, Inc. celebrates the risk-takers and innovators driving economic growth. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

