Google and U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. Launch Fourth Annual Black-Owned Friday to Empower Black-Owned Businesses Now and Beyond the Holidays

Google and the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC) are thrilled to announce the launch of the Fourth Annual Black-Owned Friday campaign, an initiative aimed at supporting and empowering Black-owned businesses, not only during the holiday season but throughout the year.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Google, in collaboration with the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC), proudly announces the launch of the fourth annual Black-owned Friday campaign. This initiative aims to drive support for Black-owned businesses nationwide, fostering economic empowerment within the Black community. This year's campaign features the talented KeKe Palmer, Emmy Award-winning Actress, and Recording Artist, in a fun-filled video that serves as an inspiring call to action for searching, shopping, and supporting Black-owned businesses 100% of the time.

The campaign spotlights dozens of businesses from across the country, including brands showcased on the ByBlack Platform—a no-cost national directory and certification program powered by USBC. ByBlack is strategically designed to connect Black businesses with customers, capital, and community, emphasizing the sustained importance of supporting Black entrepreneurs.

KeKe Palmer, known for her impressive contributions to the entertainment industry, takes center stage in this year's Black-owned Friday campaign as she reimagines the 90s classic by Crystal Waters, "100% Pure Love" to "100% Black-owned Friday," encouraging consumers to make conscious choices to buy from Black-owned businesses as a continual commitment. Palmer's involvement exemplifies the power of influential voices uniting for a cause that transcends beyond commerce.

Alicea Gay, VP of External Affairs, expresses the significance of the partnership and the impact it has on Black-owned businesses. "The collaboration between Google and USBC is a powerful testament to the potential for positive change when industry leaders join forces. ByBlack is not just a directory; it's a catalyst for growth and prosperity within the Black business community. This partnership amplifies our commitment to connecting Black businesses with the resources they need to thrive."

From the Google Black-owned business attribute to the comprehensive ByBlack Directory, this initiative seeks to simplify the process of discovering and supporting Black-owned businesses. The collaboration goes beyond mere visibility, providing essential resources to help these businesses grow and prosper.

In a world where conscious consumerism is gaining momentum, the Google and USBC partnership is a beacon of support for Black-owned businesses, driving sustainable economic growth and fostering a sense of community.

To watch the video and for more information about Black-owned Friday please visit g.co/blackownedfriday.

About U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC):

The U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC) provides committed, visionary leadership, and advocacy in the realization of economic empowerment. Through the creation of resources and initiatives, we support a network of African-American Chambers of Commerce and business organizations in their work of developing and growing Black enterprises. Learn more at usblackchambers.org.

About Google:

Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Google Cloud, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.

Media Contact

Tiffany Murphy, U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., 1 4802678395, [email protected], www.usblackchambers.org

SOURCE U.S. Black Chambers, Inc.