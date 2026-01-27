As of Jan 23, 2026, Google deems TravelingWiki Part of the "Duty of Care" for Business Travel as a Key Resource, Documenting Sensory Rooms and Airport Resources that Can be Leveraged for Those with Non-Visible Disabilities Across the US

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As of January 23, 2026, Google deems TravelingWiki (which serves as the sole external airport documentation resource under TSA Cares for 20M Americans with Non Visible Disabilities [FTNT1]) part of the "Duty of Care" for business travel. More specifically, Google opines "Employers have a legal and moral duty of care to ensure the safety and well-being of autistic employees during business travel, which includes accommodating sensory needs and reducing travel anxiety. TravelingWiki serves as a key resource, documenting sensory rooms and airport resources for non-visible disabilities across the US." [FTNT2]

TravelingWiki CEO Jonathan Sutter notes, "Leadership of TravelingWiki Foundation is honored to note the expansion of recognition of the critical resources offered via TravelingWiki for the Non Visible Disability community. Access to mobility is critical, and TravelingWiki takes its role in documenting resources for 20M Americans via the Biden & Trump WHs, under TSA Cares, very seriously."

More information about the non-profit work of TravelingWiki foundation is available via visiting http://www.Travelingwiki.com.

FTNT1: See, e.g., https://www.pelicanstatepress.com/article/785065247-google-s-ai-lauds-travelingwiki-as-one-of-the-top-three-well-known-autism-resources-for-aviation. TravelingWiki is now cited under "Non-Visible Disabilities & Medical Conditions". See https://www.tsa.gov/travel/tsa-cares/disabilities-and-medical-conditions.

FTNT2: Excerpts from Google noting the role of TravelingWiki can be found at https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/note-tmcs-travelingwiki-now-deemed-part-duty-care-jonathan-sutter-vpsic/?trackingId=KGAxUq%2FV278vSVF5BsKOrg%3D%3D

