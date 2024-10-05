Google removed our Rosh Hashana wishes, and we want to know why.

We recently shared a "Shana Tova" post on our Google Business Profile, but it was removed without clear explanation. Even after editing it, the post was still taken down. Is there something going on here?

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Call for Clarity Amid Restrictions on Our Community Celebrations

Yesterday we shared a "Shana Tova" post on our Google Business Profile, only to have it removed without a clear explanation. We tried again, editing out references to alcohol, but the post was still taken down. Google cited "content policy violations" but gave no specifics.

Now, our ability to post is entirely disabled, and we're left wondering why.

As a Mediterranean restaurant with Israeli roots, it's concerning that our posts, which don't appear to violate any guidelines, are being rejected—especially during a time when community connection is vital. The situation in the Middle East has been terrible for almost a full year now, and over the past few weeks, things have escalated dramatically. Is that the reason?

We understand that, in times like these, any business with ties to Israel is in danger of being targeted, and incidents are often more common around Jewish festivals. But that doesn't mean that we should be pre-emptively disabled, without any explanation, either.

What we can't say on Google, we'll say here: Everyone is welcome to join us and celebrate at 19 Cleveland. A new year is full of new opportunities, a chance to turn the page on a difficult time and find hope for better things.

The world needs more joy right now. So, happy Rosh Hashanah, everyone. Come raise a glass with us.

About 19 Cleveland:

19 Cleveland is an Israeli restaurant that welcomes people of all backgrounds. Our Mediterranean menu blends flavors from around the world, creating a dining experience that celebrates connection, community, and cultural exchange.

Media Contact

Eyal Hen, 19 Cleveland, 1 9179301896, [email protected], https://19cleveland.com/

SOURCE 19 Cleveland