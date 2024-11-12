Google.org Grants $1M to 2Gether-International for First-of-its-Kind Apprenticeship Program for Start-up Executives with Disabilities

"Google.org is proud to support 2Gether-International's efforts to create a more inclusive economy that works for everyone, particularly individuals facing multiple barriers to opportunity," said Hector Mujica, Head of Economic Opportunity at Google.org. Post this

The program will be implemented in key cities around the globe, providing a scalable model that can be expanded and adapted to additional locations worldwide.

Because individuals with disabilities face unemployment at double the rate of non-disabled people, they often turn to entrepreneurship as a means of employment. However, many lack the training, networks, and resources needed to thrive in executive roles. Traditional vocational rehabilitation services support 1 million people annually in the U.S., but the median hourly wage for those exiting with an employment outcome is only $11.25. This highlights the need for a transformative alternative that better supports economic mobility for disabled individuals. 2GI, with the support of Google.org, aims to address this gap, empowering disabled workers with the skills needed to succeed in high-demand startup environments.

Google.org is proud to support 2Gether-International's efforts to create a more inclusive economy that works for everyone, particularly individuals facing multiple barriers to opportunity," said Hector Mujica, Head of Economic Opportunity at Google.org. "Investing in the success of people with disabilities is essential for a truly inclusive and innovative workforce."

As the first apprenticeship program registered with the Department of Labor designed for aspiring startup executives with disabilities, this program establishes a new standard for inclusive workforce development. Key components include:

Certified Accessible Training: Related technical instruction focused on leadership, business management, product development, Ai skills and other training required by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) program for industry recognition.

Mentorship: Guidance from experienced leaders in the startup ecosystem, connecting participants to a network of 600+ disabled entrepreneurs who have overcome similar challenges.

Comprehensive Financial Support: Stipends and financial planning services for all participants.

On-the-Job Experience: Hands-on roles with startups in 2GI's pipeline, complemented by classroom instruction.

Outcome-Driven: Success will be tracked by job placements, business growth, and participant satisfaction, using BuildWithin's data-driven platform.

Post-Apprenticeship Support: Continued support through 2GI's network, including ongoing mentorship, benefits planning to manage Medicaid impacts, and emergency funds to ensure sustained success.

Training for Employers and Nonprofits: 2GI will provide training sessions for employers and training for providers on how to better support people with disabilities, leveraging the 2GI's apprenticeship curriculum and work.

In its first stage, the program will be implemented in five to six cities throughout the U.S., serving up to 60 apprentices. In addition to the U.S. expansion, 2GI will pilot the program in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), focusing on 30-45 apprentices across three countries. This pilot will build on the Ecosistema Diverso project in collaboration with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and will involve customizing the curriculum for local contexts, establishing regional partnerships, and conducting pilot cohorts to gather data and refine the model for broader international scaling.

"Google has been a longtime supporter of 2GI and by deepening this relationship with Google.org, we are able to open up more opportunities to empower disabled founders worldwide and contribute to a more inclusive and entrepreneurial economy,"said 2Gether-International CEO and Founder Diego Mariscal. "Google.org's support in this apprenticeship program will not only impact the lives of 60 disabled leaders in the U.S. and 30-45 internationally, but also set the stage for a scalable national and international rollout that sets us on track to reach our goal of supporting one million Disabled Founders in the near future. By equipping people with disabilities with the skills and experience necessary for leadership roles in the tech and startup sectors, we can change lives and drive systemic change that redefines disability as a competitive advantage for all."

"Learning on the job feels more real in entrepreneurship than anywhere else. When I started my first company, I realized how much I didn't know, and how little formal education could truly prepare me. For disabled founders, the challenges are even greater, with limited access to mentorship. That's why this apprenticeship model is so fitting—it offers the practical, hands-on experience that many founders lack. We're excited to provide this opportunity," said Ximena Gates, CEO and Co-founder of BuildWithin, announcing the nation's first apprenticeship program for disabled founders.

2GI has a proven track record of providing people with disabilities the tools and resources they need to be leaders in their respective industries. The organization's series of cohorts for start-up founders with disabilities have serviced over 80 businesses since 2019, and these start-ups have collectively raised approximately $70 million dollars in funding from investment, revenue, and acquisitions from outside investors. For more information, visit https://2Gether-international.org/

About 2Gether-International (2GI):

2Gether-International is the leading startup accelerator run by and for entrepreneurs with disabilities. 2GI supports high-growth, high-impact startups, led by founders with disabilities. Through this work 2GI highlights disability as a competitive advantage for businesses. Learn more about 2GI and their accelerator program here: https://www.2Gether-international.org/

About Google.org

Google.org, Google's philanthropy, supports nonprofits that address humanitarian issues worldwide and apply scalable, data-driven innovation to solving the world's biggest challenges. We accelerate their progress by connecting them with a unique blend of support that includes funding, products, and technical expertise from Google volunteers. We engage with these believers-turned-doers who make a significant impact on the communities they represent, and whose work has the potential to produce meaningful change. We want a world that works for everyone—and we believe technology and innovation can move the needle in four key areas: education, economic opportunity, inclusion and crisis response.

About BuildWithin:

BuildWithin is a technology company and Department of Labor-accredited apprenticeship intermediary that simplifies the implementation of upskilling programs. BuildWithin delivers end-to-end software platform for governments, employers, and nonprofits to support their workforce development goals. From upskilling and reskilling to case management, learning management, and CRM functionality, our platform empowers organizations to drive talent growth and streamline operations—all through flexible, scalable technology.

Media Contact

Alex Rush, 2Gether-International, 1 7186643517, [email protected], https://www.2gether-international.org/

SOURCE 2Gether-International